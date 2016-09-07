Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryan Lochte will be suspended 10 months, source says

By Steven Visser

Updated 8:35 PM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Americans say 'Sorry about Lochte' before leaving Rio
Americans say 'Sorry about Lochte' before leaving Rio

    JUST WATCHED

    Americans say 'Sorry about Lochte' before leaving Rio

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Americans say 'Sorry about Lochte' before leaving Rio 02:01

(CNN)US swimmer Ryan Lochte will be suspended from his sport for 10 months and will not be allowed to participate in the 2017 world championships as a result of his involvement in a gas station incident in Rio de Janeiro during the Olympics, a person with knowledge of the situation told CNN contributor Christine Brennan on Wednesday.

The United States Olympic Committee said it had nothing to report, and US Swimming -- the national governing body for the sport -- did not respond to CNN's request for comment.
Developing story - more to come