(CNN) On May 25, 1996, a freshman at California Polytechnic State University walked home from an off-campus fraternity party with several other students.

Kristin Smart, 19, of Stockton was last seen near her dorm, authorities said.

But she didn't go to her room and never contacted family or friends again, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office said. She did not have identification, money or extra clothing when she disappeared.

A massive search was mounted. Investigators combed the sprawling campus midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. They repeatedly interviewed the male student who said he walked with Smart and saw her walking toward her dorm.

But they never found Smart and she was declared dead in 2002. No arrests have been made.

