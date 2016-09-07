Story highlights A male inmate raped a female inmate at a jail in Kansas City, a criminal complaint says

City manager orders removal of female inmates from Jackson County Detention Center

(CNN) A man being held on a first-degree murder charge got out of his cell at a Kansas City jail and roamed the hallways for nearly two hours before sexually assaulting a female inmate, according to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN.

On August 24, a guard mistakenly left a set of keys in a door lock at the Jackson County Detention Center, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The guard told police she believed all the keys were accounted for when she retrieved them, the complaint said.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives and quoted in the complaint showed an unnamed inmate who obtained one of the keys letting himself out of his cell, along with Dontae D. Jefferson and another unnamed inmate, on August 26.

The video showed Jefferson and the other inmates wandering the halls of the jail between 2:40 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Jefferson entered a female inmate's cell and sexually assaulted her, according to the victim's statement to police quoted in the criminal complaint.

Jefferson returned to his cell after hearing a whistle in the hallway, the complaint said. The victim identified him from a photo lineup on August 27, according to the complaint.

