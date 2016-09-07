Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. Campaign 2016
When it comes to immigration, America's not as divided as we think - we just can't agree on who should lead the change. A new CNN/ORC poll that'll come out around the same time this newsletter hits your inbox finds that most Americans want a path to citizenship for undocumented, but employed, workers. And most support deporting those who commit crimes. But we're split on who we trust to make it happen: 49% say Clinton; 47% support Trump.
2. Syria
Yet again, regime warplanes dropped chlorine bombs in the Syrian city of Aleppo. The footage is just flat-out disturbing: Kids gasping desperately for air. A man lying lifeless as medics pump oxygen into his lungs. Such scenes are becoming all too familiar. Rebels still hold the city, but Syrian forces have it surrounded and have cut off basic supplies, such as food and meds. Last month, they dropped chemical bombs at a funeral wake for children.
3. Jacob Wetterling
Jacob Wetterling's parents finally got the answers they'd waited three decades for, but it did nothing to ease their pain. Danny James Heinrich admitted in court he abducted, sexually assaulted and killed the 11-year-old boy in 1989. The terrified boy had one question, Heinrich said: "What did I do wrong?" Heinrich gets 20 years for possessing child porn but won't be charged with murder. Because his confession was the only way to verify Jacob was dead.
4. Chicago
Five hundred. That's the number of people killed in Chicago this year, the deadliest there in two decades. It happened over Labor Day weekend, when 13 people were fatally shot. The reasons for this are many as this visual guide from CNN's Amanda Wills and Sergio Hernandez lays out.
5. Fox News
The summer of turmoil continues to roil on at Fox News. First, ex-anchor Gretchen Carlson gets a $20 million settlement in her sexual harassment suit against booted Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. Then, longtime host Greta Van Susteren announces she's leaving and it doesn't look anything like an amicable parting. It's just another dent in the armor for the network that's dominated the cable news biz for more than a decade.
How I spent my summer
Taylor Swift's and Tom Hiddleston's summer lovin' is over. Their little lovefest ended after just three months. So will they ever, ever get back together?
The trouble with numbers
Wait, math is racist? It is, if you believe a new book that details all the ways math is used to target the poor, reinforce racism and amplify inequality.
Ask away
Women don't get raises because they don't ask for them, so gender gap solved, right? Wrong! Women do ask for raises, they just don't get them.
Morning jolt
Regular shot of espresso doing you no good? Then try the "Asskicker." It's 80 times stronger and can KEEP YOU UP FOR 18 HOURS!!!!!
Coastal chaos
You know what's wrong with tourism? Tourists. Like the idiots who deliberately toppled a beloved 7-foot-tall rock formation on the Oregon coast.
I see bread, people
The human tongue can detect a sixth taste: starchy. That explains why we love pizza so much. (Mmm, pizza!). CNN Health will have that story later today.
Hit the road jack
Apple's expected to unveil a new iPhone today that nixes the headphone jack altogether. It'll also debut a new shade of black. Because that's what passes for "revolutionary" in Apple-land these days.
Number of the day
$5,000
What U.S. Paralympians get for winning gold. Olympians get $25,000. The Games begin today and here are the athletes you should be rooting for.
Berry berry cute
The Video of the Day comes from reader Amy Lynn Osborne. This is her 5-month-old Shar Pei, Finn, trying to Hungry, Hungry Hippo her way to a snack.