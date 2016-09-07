Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) If you're an Apple fanboi, today's THE day. For the rest of us, it's just another Wednesday. And here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Campaign 2016

When it comes to immigration, America's not as divided as we think - we just can't agree on who should lead the change. A new CNN/ORC poll that'll come out around the same time this newsletter hits your inbox finds that most Americans want a path to citizenship for undocumented, but employed, workers. And most support deporting those who commit crimes. But we're split on who we trust to make it happen: 49% say Clinton; 47% support Trump.

2. Syria