Story highlights Darren Seals, 29, was found dead in a burning car early Tuesday, police say

Seals was key figure in Ferguson, Missouri, protests of Michael Brown's 2014 death

(CNN) A 29-year-old activist who rose to prominence in the protests following the police killing of Michael Brown was found dead in a burning a car in a St. Louis suburb, according to police.

The victim was identified as Darren Seals, 29, formerly of St. Louis, said St. Louis County Police Department spokesman Sgt. Shawn McGuire.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, county police received a call from Riverview, a northern suburb, to assist local authorities with a vehicle fire.

Upon putting out the fire, police found Seals inside the vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

The area where the vehicle was found is a largely residential street hosting apartment complexes and single-family homes. It sits a short walk from Riverview's North Riverfront Park and the Mississippi River.