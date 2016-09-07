Dakota Access Pipeline: What's at stake?

(CNN) It's a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply.

And depending on who you ask, the results could be an economic boon that makes the country more self-sufficient or an environmental disaster that destroys sacred Native American sites.

This week, a judge is expected to rule on the future of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Here's what you need to know:

What is the Dakota Access Pipeline?

The 1,172-mile pipeline would stretch from the oil-rich Bakken Formation -- a vast underground deposit where Montana and North Dakota meet Canada -- southeast into South Dakota, Iowa and Illinois.