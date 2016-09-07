Story highlights Coast Guard identified the woman as Rina Patel, 32, of Interlaken, New York

(CNN) The US Coast Guard is searching for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival cruise ship early Wednesday, according to a news release.

The woman was Rina Patel, 32, of Interlaken, New York, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

While witnesses said they saw her fall off the 11th deck of the Carnival Ecstasy at 2:30 a.m., the cruise ship company released a statement saying she was "witnessed jumping overboard."

She was wearing a white dress with a pink floral pattern, the Coast Guard said.

The ship was 27 miles southwest of Freeport, Bahamas, when Patel went overboard. That's due east of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but at least dozens of miles from the US coastline.

