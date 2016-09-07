Story highlights Woman was wearing a white dress with a pink floral pattern, Coast Guard says

(CNN) The US Coast Guard is searching for a woman who fell overboard from a Carnival cruise ship early Wednesday, according to a news release.

Witnesses saw the woman fall off the 11th deck of the Carnival Ecstasy at about 2:30 a.m. She was wearing a white dress with a pink floral pattern, the Coast Guard said.

The ship was about 27 miles southwest of Freeport, Bahamas, when the woman went overboard. That's due east of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but miles from the coast.

The Carnival crew notified the 7th Coast Guard District Command Center, which launched a search operation.

#BreakingNews @USCG crews searching for missing 32YOF who reportedly fell off the Carnival Ecstasy cruise ship 27 miles SW of Freeport, BS — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 7, 2016

Coast Guard Air Station Miami has sent an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter, an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane and a cutter, the Gannet, to hunt for the 32-year-old. Another cutter, the Bernard C. Webber, and its crew were also diverted to help with the search.

