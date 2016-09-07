Final wish from children's author: Read to a kid

Story highlights Children's author Anna Dewdney passed away at age 50

(CNN) Parents and children who loved reading the "Llama Llama" book series are remembering the author and illustrator, Anna Dewdney, who passed away at her home in Vermont on Saturday.

Dewdney had battled brain cancer for 15 months, according to a press release from Penguin Young Readers. She was 50 years old.

"Llama Llama Red Pajama" was first published in 2005 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller and a bedtime favorite with simple rhymes like "Llama, Llama red pajama/Waiting, waiting for his mama."

Dewdney had always been an outspoken advocate of children's literacy. Her publisher said that in lieu of a funeral service, she had asked that people read a book to a child.

"Anna's fun-loving spirit is reflected in her infectious read-aloud rhymes and she taught us how to reach kids on their level and how to reassure and encourage them... As we grieve, we also celebrate Anna's life and lasting legacy," said Penguin Young Readers in a statement.

