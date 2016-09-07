(CNN) When they met at the Olympics just last month, Andy Murray crushed Kei Nishikori en route to the gold medal.

Nishikori turned the tables at the US Open on Wednesday, ousting the most in-form player in tennis 1-6 6-4 4-6 6-1 7-5 to reach the semifinals.

Murray was cruising by a set and break, but when the roof was needed because of rain in the second set, the match turned. After second-ranked Murray regained the momentum, he was put off by a loud sound -- akin to a gong -- that went off in the fourth set when he held a break point at 1-1.

He didn't win another game until the third game of the fifth.

Japan's Nishikori blew a 40-0 lead serving at 4-3 in the fifth and the Scot leveled. He had the upper hand. But Murray was then broken at 5-5 on a stab volley winner by his seventh-ranked opponent.

