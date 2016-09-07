Story highlights New Zealander to coach Lions again

(CNN) Warren Gatland, who was appointed as head coach of the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday, believes his side can beat world rugby's top-ranked team New Zealand next year.

The New Zealander will be seeking to lead the combined nations to their first back-to-back series success in more than 40 years, having been in charge of the team's last tour -- a 2-1 victory in Australia in 2013.

The Lions' only series victory against New Zealand was in 1971, followed up three years later by a triumph over South Africa.

Gatland, who is again taking a sabbatical from his role as Wales coach, admits it is "the biggest job in world rugby against the best opposition in world rugby."