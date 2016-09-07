Senate leaders report progress in talks over Zika and government funding

Story highlights Lawmakers are sorting out funding for the rest of the year

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is anxious to both head off the threat of a government shutdown and preserve his Republican majority, announced Wednesday he is in talks with Senate Democrats and the White House to extend funding for federal agencies until December 9.

He also said they are negotiating a bill to combat the Zika virus and is "hopeful and optimistic" a deal can be reached soon and that floor debate could begin next week.

But conservative members in the House were blunt -- they said don't like a possible Senate short-term spending compromise and might try to block it.

"I think Leader McConnell is going in the wrong direction," said Texas GOP Rep. Bill Flores who told reporters he didn't believe it would pass the House. "Conservatives in the House would have an issue with that."

McConnell's upbeat assessment was a sharp turnaround from his remarks Tuesday when negotiations appeared stalled on the few key items Congress has left to do before the November election. But the driving motivation for the GOP leader is to get the two contentious issues -- spending and Zika -- behind him and let his vulnerable members facing re-election go home to campaign.

