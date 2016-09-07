Story highlights A trio of children performed at a Trump rally in January

Their manager is suing Trump

Washington (CNN) The manager of a dancing girl group has made good on his threat to sue Donald Trump and pledges to take the case to trial.

In January, Trump held a rally in Pensacola, Florida, and a group of three girls performed a dance routine of their song "Freedom's Call."

Video of the pro-Trump children was a social media hit. But Jeff Popick, the group's manager and the father of one of the girls, told CNN the Trump campaign did not give him and the girls their due.

Popick claimed the Trump campaign failed to allow the group to set up a table to sell CDs at a rally and then, after making a trek from Florida to Des Moines, Iowa, canceled the Freedom Kids' scheduled performance. He said the Trump campaign never made the situation right and that it was worth legal action.

"This is the way they played us," he said. "They can only ignore us for so long."

