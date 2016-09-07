Predicting 'landslide,' Stevie Nicks backs Clinton

Story highlights "Of course I'm for Hillary Clinton," the former Fleetwood Mac star said

Washington (CNN) Singer Stevie Nicks is backing Hillary Clinton, predicting a "landslide" in November for the Democratic nominee.

"Of course I'm for Hillary Clinton," the former Fleetwood Mac star told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday.

Though if Clinton wins, Nicks, who famously performed "Don't Stop" at former President Bill Clinton's first inaugural ball in 1993, said she has a different song in mind for the celebration.

"When (Clinton) wins by a landslide, I could gather together the Dixie Chicks, Billy Corgan and everybody who's ever sung a version of 'Landslide.' It's not up-tempo, but it certainly would get the message across," Nicks said, referring to Fleetwood Mac's 1975 hit.

"Don't Stop," one of Fleetwood Mac's signature songs, was used as the theme for Bill Clinton's 1992 campaign, and Clinton's inauguration even prompted members of the band to reunite for the performance amid internal feuds.

