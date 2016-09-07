RNC chief critique: Clinton didn't smile during national security forum

Story highlights "@HillaryClinton was angry + defensive the entire time," Priebus tweeted

Clinton campaign response: "That's just what taking the office of President seriously looks like"

Washington (CNN) Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus slammed Hillary Clinton Wednesday for seeming angry and not smiling more during a national security forum.

"@HillaryClinton was angry + defensive the entire time - no smile and uncomfortable - upset that she was caught wrongly sending our secrets," he said in a tweet about the "Commander in Chief" forum hosted by NBC.

His tweet was swiftly criticized on social media for being sexist.

The Clinton campaign quickly responded to his tweet: "Actually, that's just what taking the office of President seriously looks like."

And her communications director, Jennifer Palmieri, who previously served at the White House, tweeted: "People. Reince actually said HRC needed to smile more. This is real."

