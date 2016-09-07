Story highlights Mercer has effectively no political experience

Washington (CNN) Rebekah Mercer, the Republican mega-donor who has amassed enormous influence behind the scenes of the Donald Trump's campaign, is taking over day-to-day control of a super PAC, the organization said Wednesday.

Despite having no formal political experience, Mercer, the daughter of New York hedge funder Bob Mercer, is effectively replacing David Bossie as the head of Make America Number 1 PAC, a group her family has gifted millions of dollars in order to savage Hillary Clinton. Bossie left the group last week to formally join Trump's campaign.

Mercer has long run in elite New York political finance circles and her family is known for their tight control over how their donations are spent. But she has never before worked on a political campaign, and she will now be the president of what is aspiring to be one of the leading anti-Clinton PACs during the general election homestretch.

Mercer's elevation from the group's lead donor to lead operative is another sign of her family's power in Trump's orbit. The Republican nominee's senior staff is now stocked with Mercer loyalists, including Bossie, campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon.

"Rebekah Mercer has always been chair of the PAC and the driving force behind its activities," said Hogan Gidley, the group's communications director. "Rebekah has taken a more active role in its day to day management."

