Schlafly was confident that Trump's faith would be a moral guide

Washington (CNN) Phyllis Schlafly, an early supporter of the Religious Right, encouraged Christians to get behind Donald Trump in her final book, "The Conservative Case for Trump."

The book, written with Ed Martin and Brett M. Decker, was released Tuesday, a day after her death . Despite the tabloid drama involved with Trump's two divorces and bragging about his sex life in the past, Schlafly and the authors said the GOP candidate is "an old-fashioned man" who prioritizes family.

"Critics can, and will, go on and on about Trump having been married three times, and about how, in the past, he boasted about his indiscretions. But anyone who meets him today will meet an old-fashioned man grounded in his two great priorities -- hard work and family -- and a man who in other respects has led a remarkably clean life," the authors wrote. "This 'straight-edge' living is remarkable especially for a man of such wealth and success."

Trump, who is handily winning with evangelical voters according to the most recent Pew poll , will protect the Christian faith from Muslims abroad and the political left in the US, they wrote.

"Christianity is under attack around the world -- most dramatically from Islamists, but also insidiously here at home with attacks on religious freedom," they wrote. "Donald Trump has made a point about speaking out against the persecution of Christians abroad and against the left's political correctness that is trying to ban public expressions of Christianity at home."

