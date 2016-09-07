Obama, Duterte exchange 'pleasantries' after spat

Vientiane, Laos (CNN) President Barack Obama exchanged "pleasantries" with his Philippines counterpart on Wednesday following an ugly outburst earlier this week that led to a cancellation of formal talks between the two leaders.

A White House official said that Obama had a "brief discussion" with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of a gala dinner in the Lao capital marking the beginning of the yearly ASEAN summit.

The meeting took place in a holding space for leaders, the official said, adding the "exchange consisted of pleasantries between the two."

Duterte was likely keen to clear the air after publicly scoffing earlier this week at suggestions that Obama would raise the issue of extrajudicial killings during their planned meeting.

"Who does he think he is? I am no American puppet. I am the president of a sovereign country and I am not answerable to anyone except the Filipino people," he proclaimed before traveling to Laos for the summit.

Read More