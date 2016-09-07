Pence says he believes Obama born in US

Story highlights "I believe Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, I accept his birthplace," Pence said

Trump was perhaps the highest-profile "birther" back in 2011

San Diego (CNN) Indiana Gov. Mike Pence said Wednesday he believes President Barack Obama was born in the US, drawing a clear distinction with his running mate, Donald Trump, who has declined to say the same.

The Republican vice presidential nominee also declined to weigh in on whether the businessman should apologize for suggesting Obama was not born in the US.

"I believe Barack Obama was born in Hawaii, I accept his birthplace. I just don't know where he's coming from on foreign policy and on economics and on Obamacare," Pence told reporters aboard his campaign plane just after it touched down here.

Pence was asked four times about calls for an apology from Trump, but declined to address the issue, saying: "I think Donald Trump's record both as a businessman and as a political leader and as a patron in supporting minority efforts, and particularly supporting the advancement of the African-American community, really speaks for itself."

Pence has often drawn parallels between his favorite president, Ronald Reagan, and the businessman. When asked if the so-called "birther" comments have hurt Trump's ability to attract African-American voters, Pence said the candidate is making his case to Americans of all races.

