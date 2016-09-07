Retired general calls Trump's 30-day ISIS order 'sophomoric'

Story highlights Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling served for 37 years in the Army

He is a national security, intelligence and terrorism analyst for CNN

(CNN) A retired army general is slamming Donald Trump's remarks that as President he will ask the US military to come up with a plan within one month to defeat ISIS.

"I had to ask myself, what the hell does he think we've been trying to do for the last 14 years in terms of al Qaeda?" Retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling told Anderson Cooper on AC360 on Tuesday.

At a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump said that on day one of his presidency, he would convene his top generals and give what he called a "simple instruction" to in 30 days submit to the Oval Office "a plan for soundly and quickly defeating ISIS."

The former commanding general decried Trump, calling his orders "simplistic" and insulting to individuals working to defeat ISIS.

Read More