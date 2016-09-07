Graham on Trump or Clinton: 'I really don't know' who'd be a better commander in chief

Story highlights He also called Clinton "naive" about her foreign policy plans

Graham also said he prefers Clinton's national security plan over Trump's

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday he doesn't know whether Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton would be a better commander in chief for the United States.

"You know, I really don't know," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" when asked who he believed would do a better job.

"At the end of the day, if you're not worried about Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton being president of the United States, you're crazy. Look at both of them," Graham said.

Graham elaborated that he believed Clinton is "naive," adding that Trump is wrong about how to handle the Mideast.

