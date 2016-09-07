Story highlights Trump had previously said he had a "foolproof" plan to combat ISIS

Sessions maintained that a Trump administration would defeat the terrorist group

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's top supporter in Congress on Wednesday defended his recent statements that he will order generals to develop a plan to defeat ISIS in the first 30 days of his administration, saying the candidate was not contradicting himself.

Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions defended his party's nominee in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" when pressed about what happened to a "foolproof" plan to defeat ISIS that the candidate had spoken of in 2015.

"This can be done, and Donald Trump is saying clearly and unequivocally and consistently we're going to target ISIS first," Sessions said. "I don't think he ever doubted he'd be talking to the generals about how to achieve it."

Tapper then played a clip in which Trump claimed he had a secret "foolproof" plan to beat the terrorist group.

"Did he not have a plan to begin with, or does he think that these generals whom he's said 'don't know much' are going to come up with a better plan than he concocted?" Tapper asked.

