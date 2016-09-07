Intel chief offers assurances in midst of volatile campaign

Story highlights Clapper warned the other groups could replace ISIS

The intel chief said that cyber attacks will continue to be a danger

(CNN) Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Wednesday that no matter who becomes the next president "it will be OK."

Speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit, Clapper acknowledged that the 2016 election cycle was "sportier than we are used to," but said the 24-hour media cycle and social media were "catastrophyizing" the campaign.

He said any presidential transition is always "a volatile time for our country," and went on to describe the intelligence briefings that are being provided to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Clapper noted the briefs were provided by career intelligence professionals and not political appointees and that the topics discussed and the candidates' questions would remain confidential. That's because both the opposing campaigns and America's global adversaries would be interested in knowing what the candidate are thinking, Clapper said.

He also lauded the transition process and Harry Truman's decision to brief the candidates after feeling unprepared upon assuming the presidency in 1945.

