Administration confirms two more payments to Iran, totaling $1.3 billion

Story highlights Lawmakers were briefed Tuesday on a $1.3 billion payment to Iran

Republicans have called the payments ransom for hostages

(CNN) The Obama administration made two additional cash payments totaling $1.3 billion, after delivering $400 million to Iran by plane in January, to resolve a failed arms deal, administration officials told lawmakers Tuesday.

The additional payments were delivered to Iran in Swiss francs, Euros and other currencies. The briefing, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was confirmed to CNN by congressional aides who attended.

It's sure to stoke more criticism from Republicans, who had already sharply denounced the $400 million transfer as "ransom."

That cash payment was made in January on the same day Iran released four American prisoners and formally implemented the nuclear deal. The money was flown in a plane to Iran on wooden pallets stacked with various currencies to resolve a dispute between the two countries stemming from a failed arms deal made before the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that toppled the Shah.

When the nuclear deal was implemented in January, the Obama administration announced that it agreed to pay $1.7 billion to settle the decades old dispute, although officials didn't say when or how the payments were made until now.

