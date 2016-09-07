Clinton defends emails on drone program

Washington (CNN) Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said "steadiness" is the most important quality needed for a commander in chief, during a presidential forum on Wednesday.

"Steadiness (is the best quality). An absolute rock steadiness mixed with strength to make the best decisions," she told NBC News' Matt Lauer during a candidate forum Wednesday night. "These are not easy decisions. If they were, they would not get to the President in the first place."

The former secretary of state also repeated "it was a mistake" to have used a personal email account while leading the department, and that she would "certainly not do it again."

"I make no excuses for it," she said.

But Clinton defended emails, including information about the country's covert drone program, as not revealing classified information.

