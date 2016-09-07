Mexican cabinet official out after Trump visit

Story highlights Trump's visit to Mexico was controversial

A formal announcement will be made Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto is expected to announce at a news conference Wednesday that his finance minister, Luis Videgaray, will be out of his cabinet, a Mexican federal government official confirmed to CNNE.

The circumstances surrounding Videgaray's exit were not immediately clear.

But a Mexican government official and a source close to the Mexican government both told CNN previously that the idea to extend invitations for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to meet with Peña Nieto came from the Finance Ministry. Trump and Peña Nieto met last week

Trump's whirlwind visit to Mexico and private meeting with Peña Nieto gave the real estate mogul the visual of meeting with a foreign leader. Yet the trip later devolved into finger-pointing after Peña Nieto and Trump delivered contradicting accounts of the closed-door sit-down. Both leaders are unpopular in Mexico.

Trump has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border and force the southern neighbor to pay for it. Peña Nieto has said unequivocally that his country will not pay for it.

