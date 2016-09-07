Mexican cabinet official out after Trump visit

Story highlights Trump's visit to Mexico was controversial

A formal announcement was made Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announce Wednesday that his finance minister, Luis Videgaray, is out of his cabinet, a Mexican federal government official confirmed to CNNE.

"I would like to publicly express my highest recognition, not only as president, but also personally to someone who, without a doubt, has been a collaborator who has been deeply committed with the efforts our republic's governments in order to propel Mexico's transformation," Peña Nieto said at a news conference. "He has been a government official who was committed to Mexico and loyal to the republic's president. Thank you very much, Luis, for your service to our nation."

The circumstances surrounding Videgaray's exit were not immediately clear.

But a Mexican government official and a source close to the Mexican government both told CNN previously that the idea to extend invitations for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to meet with Peña Nieto came from the finance ministry.

