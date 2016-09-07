Story highlights 42% of likely voters support Clinton, 40% support Trump

13% said they might not vote at all

Washington (CNN) A new national poll out Wednesday shows Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump locked in a virtual tie, the latest survey to show an exceedingly tight race with just over two months to go before Election Day.

The George Washington University poll finds 42% of likely voters supporting Clinton and 40% backing Trump, within the survey's margin of error.

"Despite close numbers, Hillary Clinton is poised to win by dominating the issue dimensions of governing, caring, temperament and being for the middle class," said pollster Celinda Lake, a Democrat and president of Lake Research Partners, a group that conducted the poll with the university. "The key is to have voters focus on the true choice for the country."

After being presented with several possibilities for how they may vote, about a quarter of poll respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate or a candidate "from the other political party than the one that you usually support."

While most of those surveyed -- 59% -- said they would "reluctantly vote for the candidate of the party you usually support," 13% said they might not vote at all.

Read More