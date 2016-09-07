Story highlights Trump trails Clinton in fundraising

The haul came during a typically challenging fundraising month

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and his joint committees raised $90 million in August, a substantial haul for a candidate late to fundraising but one that still significantly trails Hillary Clinton's enormous summer totals.

A Trump campaign official said Wednesday the campaign had collected the $90 million despite its paltry fundraising operation. That total is expected to come largely from small-dollar donors, who have flocked to the Republican nominee thanks to his costly investment in digital fundraising tools.

The campaign did not release any additional details, such as cash-on-hand figures, which will not be revealed until documents are filed with the Federal Election Commission later this month.

Trump raises money for both his individual campaign along with two joint committees that split the cash between his operation, the Republican National Committee and more than a dozen state parties.

Trump's fundraising total was first reported Wednesday by Fox News.

