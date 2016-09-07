Story highlights
- Trump trails Clinton in fundraising
- The haul came during a typically challenging fundraising month
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump and his joint committees raised $90 million in August, a substantial haul for a candidate late to fundraising but one that still significantly trails Hillary Clinton's enormous summer totals.
A Trump campaign official said Wednesday the campaign had collected the $90 million despite its paltry fundraising operation. That total is expected to come largely from small-dollar donors, who have flocked to the Republican nominee thanks to his costly investment in digital fundraising tools.
The campaign did not release any additional details, such as cash-on-hand figures, which will not be revealed until documents are filed with the Federal Election Commission later this month.
Trump raises money for both his individual campaign along with two joint committees that split the cash between his operation, the Republican National Committee and more than a dozen state parties.
Trump's fundraising total was first reported Wednesday by Fox News.
The haul, raised in the late summer doldrums when candidates often struggle to collect large checks, is another sign that Trump has managed to quickly assemble a finance operation despite his historically late start to presidential fundraising. The billionaire largely self-funded his primary bid before deciding to raise money traditionally once becoming the presumptive GOP nominee in the late spring.
Yet Clinton, who prioritized exclusive fundraising events over retail campaigning last month, still holds a commanding lead in the cash race as of the beginning of September. Her campaign, along with the Democratic National Committee and other state parties, collected $143 million in August, a record-shattering number. Her campaign said it had $68 million on hand.
And while Clinton's super PACs have steadily raised checks of unlimited size and deployed their substantial resources on swing-state television, Trump's are still sputtering, failing to reel in large checks and ceding television airwaves for much of the summer to Clinton allies.