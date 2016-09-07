Story highlights Rep. David Jolly brought a jar of 100 mosquitoes onto the House floor

Washington (CNN) Rep. David Jolly brought a prop Wednesday intended to buzz lawmakers into action on the Zika virus: A jar of 100 mosquitoes.

The Florida Republican never opened the jar, but said on the House floor: "I brought these mosquitoes here today to convey that fear and that anxiety of millions of Americans -- Floridians."

"Can you imagine, colleagues, the anxiety in this chamber if these 100 mosquitoes were outside this jar, not inside this jar? Members of Congress would run down the hall to the physician's office to be tested. They would spray themselves before coming down here."

Jolly said that anxiety "is the fear of Floridians, right here."

"It is not good enough to work on a compromise for months and months and months with no solution. The time for politics of Zika is over. The politics of Zika are garbage right now. The fact that candidates are going to spend money on commercials about Zika instead of responding together in a bipartisan, bicameral way in a divided government to a public health crisis -- Americans understand that we are wasting time."

