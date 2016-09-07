For Bill Clinton, hitting Trump's foundation is 'personal'

Story highlights Bill Clinton is attacking Donald Trump for his foundation's donation to Florida AG Pam Bondi

Clinton says Trump is hypocritical for claiming that the Clinton Foundation is a pay-to-play scheme

White Plains, New York (CNN) For Bill Clinton, critiques of Donald Trump's foundation for an illegal donation to the Florida attorney general is more than just politics, aides and friends say. It's about defending what he considers his considers his post-presidential life work: The Clinton Foundation.

"My charity helps people, his is used to pay off your attorney general," Clinton said Wednesday in Orlando.

After spending months out of the public eye -- primarily fundraising for his wife's campaign -- the former President has used a series of campaign events to call Trump hypocritical for claiming that the Clinton Foundation is a pay-to-play scheme while the Republican nominee's foundation was fined by the IRS for donating $25,000 to a political group supporting Pam Bondi's 2014 reelection bid.

"President Clinton has decided to stand up against Trump and the cynics driving a political agenda," an aide said.

Trump's donation came days after Bondi's office said it was weighing an investigation into allegations of fraud against the scandal-ridden Trump University. No investigation was ever opened, and Bondi denies any connection between that decision and Trump's donation.

Read More