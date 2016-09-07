Poll: Most oppose Trump's wall, split on who is best on immigration

Story highlights About 6-in-10 oppose building a wall along the entire US-Mexico border

Most doubt that Mexico would pay for the wall

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's immigration policies are highly unpopular, but voters are split over whether the Republican presidential nominee or his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, would better handle the issue, according to a new CNN/ORC Poll.

About 6-in-10 oppose building a wall along the entire border with Mexico, and most doubt that Mexico would ultimately pay for that wall, as Trump has suggested (74% say that's unlikely). Two-thirds oppose mass deportation of the kind Trump advocated in an immigration-focused speech in Arizona last week, with 66% saying the government should not attempt to deport all people living in the country illegally (even among Trump's supporters, just 45% support such a plan).

But there's a tight split among voters over which candidate would do the better job handling immigration, according to results from the same CNN/ORC Poll released Monday. Among registered voters, 49% say they trust Clinton on the issue, 47% Trump. Those who trust Clinton on immigration overwhelmingly say the nation's top immigration priority should be finding a way for those in the country illegally to stay (71%), while the Trump backers are more focused on stopping people from entering the country illegally (56%).

Overall, 51% say developing a plan to allow legal residency for those working in the US illegally should be the nation's first priority in terms of immigration policy, while 36% say developing a plan to stop immigrants from entering the US illegally should be the first priority. Far fewer say the focus of US immigration policy should be on deporting immigrants living in the US illegally, just 11% rate that as a top priority.

