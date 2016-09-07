Laurie Garrett is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Wednesday night, Congress offered the nation a spectacle of bipartisan blame -- a crass betrayal of the American public's trust in government -- as it forced the collapse of a bill that would have funded the US health response to Zika. The funding was nested within H.R.2577 - Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017.

Wednesday night as members of Congress held press conferences, denouncing one another for failing to pass a $1.1 billion plan to fund Zika virus control and research, the city of New York tested the two beams of light that arise dramatically from ground zero every September 11, symbolizing the destroyed World Trade Center towers.

Aedes aegypti mosquitos are seen at the University of Sao Paulo on January 8. Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, came to Brazil to train local researchers to combat the Zika virus epidemic.

A researcher at the University of Sao Paulo holds a container with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on Monday, January 18.

Brazilian soldiers apply insect repellent as they prepare for a cleanup operation in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, January 20.

A woman walks through fumes as health ministry employees fumigate an area in Soyapango on Thursday, January 21.

Angelica Prato, a pregnant woman infected by the Zika virus, receives medical attention at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on January 25.

The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are photographed in a lab in Cali, Colombia, on January 25. Scientists are studying the mosquitoes to control their reproduction and resistance to insecticides.

David Henrique Ferreira, a 5-month-old who has microcephaly, is watched by his brother in Recife on January 25.

A Brazilian soldier inspects a home in Recife on Monday, January 25, while canvassing the neighborhood and attempting to eradicate the larvae of mosquitoes linked to the virus.

A patient suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome recovers at a hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, on January 27. Researchers are looking into a possible link between Zika and Guillain-Barre, a rare disorder that causes the body's immune system to attack its nerves.

A lab technician at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Institute stores Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to be used in research in Recife on January 27.

Alice Vitoria Gomes Bezerra, a 3-month-old baby with microcephaly, is placed in her crib by her father Wednesday, January 27, in Recife.

Dr. Angela Rocha shows brain scans of a baby born with microcephaly at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife on Thursday, January 28.

Tainara Lourenco sits inside her home in Recife, Brazil, on Friday, January 29. Lourenco, five months pregnant, lives at the epicenter of Brazil's Zika outbreak. The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development.

A lab worker exposes his arm to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes during testing at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Monday, February 1.

An Aedes aegypti mosquito floats in stagnant water inside a tire at a used tire store in Villavicencio, Colombia, on Thursday, February 4.

A man places a mosquito net over a bed at a home for the elderly in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Thursday, February 11.

Rio 2016 Chief Medical Officer Joao Grangeiro, Municipal Secretary of Health Daniel Soranz and Sub-secretary of the State for Health and Surveillence Alexandre Chieppe field questions from the media during an International Media Briefing to address the Zika virus on Tuesday, June 7, in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, center right, meets with officials during Temer's first visit to the Olympic Park on Thursday, June 14, in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio 2016 Olympic Games commence August 5 amid a political and economic crisis in the country along with the Zika virus outbreak.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip address the media gathered at the Miami-Dade County Department of Health as they announce five cases of Zika in a 1.5 mile area of Miami Beach on Friday, August 19, in Miami, Florida.

A pest control worker fumigates drains at a local housing estate where the latest case of Zika infections were reported on Thursday, September 1, in Singapore.

A pest control worker fumigates a school corridor on the eve of the annual national Primary School Evaluation Test in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, September 4. Malaysia reported its first locally transmitted Zika case on September 3.

There is an instructive connection between a nerve cell-assaulting virus and al Qaeda's attacks on 9/11: They both represent trust, or the lack thereof, with violation of duty to the American people.

As the 9/11 Commission report detailed, agencies across the length and breadth of the government had warnings, knew they were ill-prepared for physical and biological attacks, and yet collectively shrugged until part of the Pentagon, Flight 93 and two of the largest buildings in America were laid to waste, claiming nearly 3,000 lives, shattering the country's sense of national security and permanently altering America's relationship with the rest of the world.

I heard the first hijacked passenger jet smash into the north tower on September 11, and saw the second jet slice through the 90-story levels of the south tower. For eight years I documented the details of New York's reaction and recovery, including the subsequent anthrax mailings to journalists and politicians, as well as case after case in which the public's trust in government and so-called experts -- scientists, pundits, newspaper columnists, law enforcement officials -- was violated. I wrote a book about it.

Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees Millions of honeybees were killed in South Carolina when mosquito control officials didn't notify a local beekeeper of aerial spraying to control possible Zika-carrying mosquitoes. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees This is what a hive looked like just before the spraying, said Juanita Stanley, co-owner of Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees This is what a hive looked like after, said Stanley. She said she lost more than 3 millions bees in "mere minutes" after spraying began. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees More than 46 hives were killed by the spray, ruining her entire business, said Stanley. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees "Predators move in when the bees are dead and cannot protect the brood and honey," Stanley said. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees "This a beetle blaster used to protect the honeybees from the beetles," Stanley said. "Now, it's filled with mostly maggots, trying to eat the honey." Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees Mosquito control officials were following state and manufacturer recommendations to spray early in the day, in the two hours after dawn. Unfortunately, say experts, bees are often up and working by then in the summertime.



"Spraying in the am is the worst thing they can do for bees," said Jeffrey Harris, who runs the Honey Bee Extension and Research Program for Mississippi State. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees "This is all that's left of our once-thriving hives," Stanley said. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees Stanley called her bees "honey girls" and was looking forward to dividing her hives and selling the bees "to spread the honey girls out there into the world."



"All of them are dead now," she said. "I can't help anyone anymore." Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees "I don't know the long term effect on my hives, the honey, the equipment," said Stanley. "I don't know if it's contaminated or not." Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees "I have no other choice but to destroy all of this work my little honey girls have been creating because I can't give it away," Stanley said. Hide Caption 11 of 11

Warnings had long been sounded about bioterrorism, meeting similar shrugs of complacency from government. When anthrax spores were released a month after the 9/11 horror from envelopes mailed to newsrooms and on Capitol Hill, terror gripped America, and the people turned their trusting eyes to Washington assuming somebody was in charge, knew how to tackle the scary bacteria, and would protect the people.

Instead, government officials scrambled to save themselves, shutting down the House of Representatives, and failed to ask about the employees of the United States Postal Service and their clients, offering no protection to them until District of Columbia postal workers Thomas Morris Jr. and Joseph Curseen gasped their final breaths, their lungs destroyed as surely as the twin towers by a terrorist assault.

JUST WATCHED Zika outbreak: Why some are saying no to Zika spraying Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zika outbreak: Why some are saying no to Zika spraying 06:41

As I looked from my living room Wednesday night at the twin tower-symbolizing light beams, I wondered whether anything in American government has substantively changed since 9/11. Yes, billions of dollars have been spent on homeland security and trillions on military interventions against foes: al Qaeda, the Taliban, ISIS, Boko Haram, Al-Shabab and a mounting list of organizations hell-bent on wreaking havoc, sowing terror and devastating "infidels."

Scientists have been forced to muddle through , searching for a vaccine, treatments, diagnostic tools and basic comprehension of the mysterious virus -- all by robbing other disease-research budgets, in hopes of congressional passage of reimbursing funding and $230 million for the National Institutes of Health, which would have been included in this failed bill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has hit the point where juggling money from one disease-fighting budget to Zika won't work anymore: All money lines are tapped out.

According to a Pew Poll conducted last fall, three-quarters of Americans think, "Most elected officials put their own interests ahead of the country's," and only 19% say they trust the government most of the time. Only 27% of Americans have a positive view of Congress , an enormous drop from the 65% approval Capitol Hill politicians enjoyed in 2001, before the 9/11 attacks.

The major favorability nosedive began in 2011, with trust in political leaders plummeting 20 points in four years. That's when the tea party faction of the GOP swept seats in both houses in the 2010 midterm elections, bringing new voices and anger to Capitol Hill.

Among their chief targets were President Barack Obama, the overall federal budget, abortion and the Affordable Care Act, also labeled Obamacare. The tea party raised the volume in partisan debate, blocked the entire United States budget process, pushed sequestration and added riders onto all sorts of bills -- hidden bits of legislation aimed at shutting down abortion services, family planning, and other of their pet peeves across America.

The tea party may no longer be a force but its leaders and enablers, such as Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell, control Capitol Hill. If these two individuals wanted to see American fetuses protected from the brain-savaging impact of the Zika virus, they could make the funding bill go through: All they would have to do is put a clean bill, stripped of all riders, on the floor for a vote and an overwhelming majority of the House and Senate would approve $1.1 billion in emergency funds to fight Zika. The GOP could still claim victory, having forced Democrats to settle for $800 million less than the White House requested in February.

The drain of money from other research efforts at the NIH and disease-fighting efforts at the CDC would be plugged, the nation would be safer, and fewer American babies would be born deaf, blind, thrashing in agonizing pain, lacking enormous parts of their brains or worse -- miscarried, not born at all.

Before 9/11 more than two-thirds of the American people trusted government, and believed that political leaders of both parties shared commitment to defending the nation's security against al Qaeda, terrorists, epidemics, plagues and natural disasters. That trust has been violated, repeatedly. And Wednesday it was violated yet again.

When the 9/11 beams officially rise from ground zero, the traditional bagpipes play homages to the dead and the names of al Qaeda's victims are read this Sunday, I will be revisiting painful memories of 15 years ago, along with fresh anger directed at all those in Congress who believe they have a right to betray the American people.