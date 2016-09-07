Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Congress' cynical Zika game threatens all Americans

By Laurie Garrett

Updated 7:36 PM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Congress back from break, still no Zika funding bill
Congress back from break, still no Zika funding bill

    JUST WATCHED

    Congress back from break, still no Zika funding bill

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Congress back from break, still no Zika funding bill 04:14

Story highlights

  • Congress' partisan gridlock behind failure to pass bill that would have funded health response very real Zika threat
  • Laurie Garrett: There are parallels to ignored warnings of 9-11, anthrax attacks, when government failed Americans
  • Garrett: If GOP in control of Congress wanted to protect Americans, they would have given Dems a clean bill to pass

Laurie Garrett is a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)Wednesday night, Congress offered the nation a spectacle of bipartisan blame -- a crass betrayal of the American public's trust in government -- as it forced the collapse of a bill that would have funded the US health response to Zika. The funding was nested within H.R.2577 - Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017.

In truth, the American people have long rated the two houses of Congress as among the least-trusted institutions in the United States, and politicians rank somewhere close to vermin. But this in no cover for the current outrage.
    Laurie Garrett
    Laurie Garrett
    The United States is in the grips of a real and present danger with Zika -- not a theoretical threat from afar -- with 2,721 cases of confirmed infection, 35 of them acquired from local mosquitoes, 1,595 of them pregnant women, and 16 babies born to date in the mainland United States and Puerto Rico with microcephaly brain malformations.
    Wednesday night as members of Congress held press conferences, denouncing one another for failing to pass a $1.1 billion plan to fund Zika virus control and research, the city of New York tested the two beams of light that arise dramatically from ground zero every September 11, symbolizing the destroyed World Trade Center towers.
    A pest control worker fumigates a school corridor on the eve of the annual national Primary School Evaluation Test in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, September 4. Malaysia reported its first locally transmitted Zika case on September 3.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A pest control worker fumigates a school corridor on the eve of the annual national Primary School Evaluation Test in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, September 4. Malaysia reported its first locally transmitted Zika case on September 3.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 29
    A banner about Zika virus is seen as ferry passengers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/05/health/zika-asia-threat/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;arriving from Singapore&lt;/a&gt; get in line at the immigration check on September 4, in Batam, Indonesia.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A banner about Zika virus is seen as ferry passengers arriving from Singapore get in line at the immigration check on September 4, in Batam, Indonesia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 29
    A banner is flown over the South Pointe Park area, Tuesday, September 6, in Miami Beach, Florida.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A banner is flown over the South Pointe Park area, Tuesday, September 6, in Miami Beach, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 29
    A pest control worker fumigates drains at a local housing estate where the latest case of Zika infections were reported on Thursday, September 1, in Singapore.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A pest control worker fumigates drains at a local housing estate where the latest case of Zika infections were reported on Thursday, September 1, in Singapore.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 29
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip address the media gathered at the Miami-Dade County Department of Health as they announce five cases of Zika in a 1.5 mile area of Miami Beach on Friday, August 19, in Miami, Florida.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Florida Surgeon General Dr. Celeste Philip address the media gathered at the Miami-Dade County Department of Health as they announce five cases of Zika in a 1.5 mile area of Miami Beach on Friday, August 19, in Miami, Florida.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 29
    Brazil&#39;s interim President Michel Temer, center right, meets with officials during Temer&#39;s first visit to the Olympic Park on Thursday, June 14, in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio 2016 Olympic Games commence August 5 amid a political and economic crisis in the country along with the Zika virus outbreak.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Brazil's interim President Michel Temer, center right, meets with officials during Temer's first visit to the Olympic Park on Thursday, June 14, in Rio de Janeiro. The Rio 2016 Olympic Games commence August 5 amid a political and economic crisis in the country along with the Zika virus outbreak.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 29
    Rio 2016 Chief Medical Officer Joao Grangeiro, Municipal Secretary of Health Daniel Soranz and Sub-secretary of the State for Health and Surveillence Alexandre Chieppe field questions from the media during an International Media Briefing to address the Zika virus on Tuesday, June 7, in Rio de Janeiro.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Rio 2016 Chief Medical Officer Joao Grangeiro, Municipal Secretary of Health Daniel Soranz and Sub-secretary of the State for Health and Surveillence Alexandre Chieppe field questions from the media during an International Media Briefing to address the Zika virus on Tuesday, June 7, in Rio de Janeiro.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 29
    A health worker fumigates an area in Gama, Brazil, to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito on Wednesday, February 17. The mosquito carries the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/health/zika&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Zika virus,&lt;/a&gt; which has suspected links to birth defects in newborn children. The World Health Organization expects the Zika outbreak to spread to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/25/health/who-zika-virus-americas/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;almost every country in the Americas.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health worker fumigates an area in Gama, Brazil, to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito on Wednesday, February 17. The mosquito carries the Zika virus, which has suspected links to birth defects in newborn children. The World Health Organization expects the Zika outbreak to spread to almost every country in the Americas.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 29
    A man places a mosquito net over a bed at a home for the elderly in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Thursday, February 11.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A man places a mosquito net over a bed at a home for the elderly in Masaya, Nicaragua, on Thursday, February 11.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 29
    An Aedes aegypti mosquito floats in stagnant water inside a tire at a used tire store in Villavicencio, Colombia, on Thursday, February 4.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    An Aedes aegypti mosquito floats in stagnant water inside a tire at a used tire store in Villavicencio, Colombia, on Thursday, February 4.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 29
    A health worker fumigates an area in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, February 2.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health worker fumigates an area in Caracas, Venezuela, on Tuesday, February 2.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 29
    A lab worker exposes his arm to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes during testing at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Monday, February 1.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A lab worker exposes his arm to Aedes aegypti mosquitoes during testing at the Roosevelt Hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Monday, February 1.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 29
    Tainara Lourenco sits inside her home in Recife, Brazil, on Friday, January 29. Lourenco, five months pregnant, lives at the epicenter of Brazil&#39;s Zika outbreak. The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Tainara Lourenco sits inside her home in Recife, Brazil, on Friday, January 29. Lourenco, five months pregnant, lives at the epicenter of Brazil's Zika outbreak. The Zika virus has been linked to microcephaly, a neurological disorder that results in newborns with small heads and abnormal brain development.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 29
    Dr. Angela Rocha shows brain scans of a baby born with microcephaly at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife on Thursday, January 28.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Dr. Angela Rocha shows brain scans of a baby born with microcephaly at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife on Thursday, January 28.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 29
    Alice Vitoria Gomes Bezerra, a 3-month-old baby with microcephaly, is placed in her crib by her father Wednesday, January 27, in Recife.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Alice Vitoria Gomes Bezerra, a 3-month-old baby with microcephaly, is placed in her crib by her father Wednesday, January 27, in Recife.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 29
    A health ministry employee fumigates a home in Soyapango, El Salvador, on January 27.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health ministry employee fumigates a home in Soyapango, El Salvador, on January 27.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 29
    A lab technician at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Institute stores Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to be used in research in Recife on January 27.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A lab technician at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation Institute stores Aedes aegypti mosquitoes to be used in research in Recife on January 27.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 29
    A patient suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome recovers at a hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, on January 27. Researchers are looking into a possible link between Zika and Guillain-Barre, a rare disorder that causes the body&#39;s immune system to attack its nerves.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A patient suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome recovers at a hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador, on January 27. Researchers are looking into a possible link between Zika and Guillain-Barre, a rare disorder that causes the body's immune system to attack its nerves.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 29
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/27/health/the-children-of-zika/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Luiz Felipe&lt;/a&gt; lives in Recife and is one of more than 4,000 babies in Brazil born with microcephaly since October. The drought-stricken impoverished state of Pernambuco has been the hardest-hit, registering 33% of recent cases.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Luiz Felipe lives in Recife and is one of more than 4,000 babies in Brazil born with microcephaly since October. The drought-stricken impoverished state of Pernambuco has been the hardest-hit, registering 33% of recent cases.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 29
    A health worker sprays insecticide under the bleachers of Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Sambadrome on Tuesday, January 26.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A health worker sprays insecticide under the bleachers of Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome on Tuesday, January 26.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 29
    A Brazilian soldier inspects a home in Recife on Monday, January 25, while canvassing the neighborhood and attempting to eradicate the larvae of mosquitoes linked to the virus.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A Brazilian soldier inspects a home in Recife on Monday, January 25, while canvassing the neighborhood and attempting to eradicate the larvae of mosquitoes linked to the virus.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 29
    David Henrique Ferreira, a 5-month-old who has microcephaly, is watched by his brother in Recife on January 25.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    David Henrique Ferreira, a 5-month-old who has microcephaly, is watched by his brother in Recife on January 25.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 29
    The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are photographed in a lab in Cali, Colombia, on January 25. Scientists are studying the mosquitoes to control their reproduction and resistance to insecticides.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    The larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are photographed in a lab in Cali, Colombia, on January 25. Scientists are studying the mosquitoes to control their reproduction and resistance to insecticides.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 29
    Angelica Prato, a pregnant woman infected by the Zika virus, receives medical attention at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on January 25.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Angelica Prato, a pregnant woman infected by the Zika virus, receives medical attention at a hospital in Cucuta, Colombia, on January 25.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 29
    A woman walks through fumes as health ministry employees fumigate an area in Soyapango on Thursday, January 21.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A woman walks through fumes as health ministry employees fumigate an area in Soyapango on Thursday, January 21.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 29
    Brazilian soldiers apply insect repellent as they prepare for a cleanup operation in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, January 20.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Brazilian soldiers apply insect repellent as they prepare for a cleanup operation in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, January 20.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 29
    A researcher at the University of Sao Paulo holds a container with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on Monday, January 18.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A researcher at the University of Sao Paulo holds a container with female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes on Monday, January 18.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 29
    A graveyard in Lima, Peru, is fumigated on Friday, January 15.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    A graveyard in Lima, Peru, is fumigated on Friday, January 15.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 29
    Aedes aegypti mosquitos are seen at the University of Sao Paulo on January 8. Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, came to Brazil to train local researchers to combat the Zika virus epidemic.
    Photos: Zika virus outbreak
    Aedes aegypti mosquitos are seen at the University of Sao Paulo on January 8. Researchers from the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal, came to Brazil to train local researchers to combat the Zika virus epidemic.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 29
    01 Zika cases 02 Zika cases 03 Zika cases 01 singapore zika04 Zika cases 05 Zika cases 06 Zika cases 01 zika 021702 zika 0217 RESTRICTED03 zika 021708 zika 020303 zika 0203 RESTRICTED04 zika 020305 zika 020301 zika virus 012802 zika virus 012803 zika virus 012804 zika virus 012807 zika virus 012801 zika virus03 zika virus02 zika virus12 zika virus04 zika virus13 zika virus05 zika virus06 zika virus14 zika virus11 zika virus
    There is an instructive connection between a nerve cell-assaulting virus and al Qaeda's attacks on 9/11: They both represent trust, or the lack thereof, with violation of duty to the American people.
    Read More
    As the 9/11 Commission report detailed, agencies across the length and breadth of the government had warnings, knew they were ill-prepared for physical and biological attacks, and yet collectively shrugged until part of the Pentagon, Flight 93 and two of the largest buildings in America were laid to waste, claiming nearly 3,000 lives, shattering the country's sense of national security and permanently altering America's relationship with the rest of the world.
    I heard the first hijacked passenger jet smash into the north tower on September 11, and saw the second jet slice through the 90-story levels of the south tower. For eight years I documented the details of New York's reaction and recovery, including the subsequent anthrax mailings to journalists and politicians, as well as case after case in which the public's trust in government and so-called experts -- scientists, pundits, newspaper columnists, law enforcement officials -- was violated. I wrote a book about it.
    Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    Millions of honeybees were killed in South Carolina when mosquito control officials didn&#39;t notify a local beekeeper of aerial spraying to control possible Zika-carrying mosquitoes.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    Millions of honeybees were killed in South Carolina when mosquito control officials didn't notify a local beekeeper of aerial spraying to control possible Zika-carrying mosquitoes.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    This is what a hive looked like just before the spraying, said Juanita Stanley, co-owner of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/Flowertown-Bee-Farm-and-Supplies-169371146803372/?fref=ts&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    This is what a hive looked like just before the spraying, said Juanita Stanley, co-owner of Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    This is what a hive looked like after, said Stanley. She said she lost more than 3 millions bees in &quot;mere minutes&quot; after spraying began.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    This is what a hive looked like after, said Stanley. She said she lost more than 3 millions bees in "mere minutes" after spraying began.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    More than 46 hives were killed by the spray, ruining her entire business, said Stanley.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    More than 46 hives were killed by the spray, ruining her entire business, said Stanley.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    &quot;Predators move in when the bees are dead and cannot protect the brood and honey,&quot; Stanley said.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    "Predators move in when the bees are dead and cannot protect the brood and honey," Stanley said.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    &quot;This a beetle blaster used to protect the honeybees from the beetles,&quot; Stanley said. &quot;Now, it&#39;s filled with mostly maggots, trying to eat the honey.&quot;
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    "This a beetle blaster used to protect the honeybees from the beetles," Stanley said. "Now, it's filled with mostly maggots, trying to eat the honey."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Mosquito control officials were following state and manufacturer recommendations to spray early in the day, in the two hours after dawn. Unfortunately, say experts, bees are often up and working by then in the summertime.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Spraying in the am is the worst thing they can do for bees,&quot; said Jeffrey Harris, who runs the Honey Bee Extension and Research Program for Mississippi State.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    Mosquito control officials were following state and manufacturer recommendations to spray early in the day, in the two hours after dawn. Unfortunately, say experts, bees are often up and working by then in the summertime.

    "Spraying in the am is the worst thing they can do for bees," said Jeffrey Harris, who runs the Honey Bee Extension and Research Program for Mississippi State.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    &quot;This is all that&#39;s left of our once-thriving hives,&quot; Stanley said.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    "This is all that's left of our once-thriving hives," Stanley said.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Stanley called her bees &quot;honey girls&quot; and was looking forward to dividing her hives and selling the bees &quot;to spread the honey girls out there into the world.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;All of them are dead now,&quot; she said. &quot;I can&#39;t help anyone anymore.&quot;
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    Stanley called her bees "honey girls" and was looking forward to dividing her hives and selling the bees "to spread the honey girls out there into the world."

    "All of them are dead now," she said. "I can't help anyone anymore."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    &quot;I don&#39;t know the long term effect on my hives, the honey, the equipment,&quot; said Stanley. &quot;I don&#39;t know if it&#39;s contaminated or not.&quot;
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    "I don't know the long term effect on my hives, the honey, the equipment," said Stanley. "I don't know if it's contaminated or not."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    &quot;I have no other choice but to destroy all of this work my little honey girls have been creating because I can&#39;t give it away,&quot; Stanley said.
    Photos: Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    "I have no other choice but to destroy all of this work my little honey girls have been creating because I can't give it away," Stanley said.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    01 Zika spraying kills millions of bees11 Zika spraying kills millions of bees10 Zika spraying kills millions of bees13 Zika spraying kills millions of bees06 Zika spraying kills millions of bees04 Zika spraying kills millions of bees09 Zika spraying kills millions of bees03 Zika spraying kills millions of bees05 Zika spraying kills millions of bees08 Zika spraying kills millions of bees02 Zika spraying kills millions of bees
    Warnings had long been sounded about bioterrorism, meeting similar shrugs of complacency from government. When anthrax spores were released a month after the 9/11 horror from envelopes mailed to newsrooms and on Capitol Hill, terror gripped America, and the people turned their trusting eyes to Washington assuming somebody was in charge, knew how to tackle the scary bacteria, and would protect the people.
    Instead, government officials scrambled to save themselves, shutting down the House of Representatives, and failed to ask about the employees of the United States Postal Service and their clients, offering no protection to them until District of Columbia postal workers Thomas Morris Jr. and Joseph Curseen gasped their final breaths, their lungs destroyed as surely as the twin towers by a terrorist assault.
    Zika outbreak: Why some are saying no to Zika spraying
    Zika outbreak: Why some are saying no to Zika spraying

      JUST WATCHED

      Zika outbreak: Why some are saying no to Zika spraying

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Zika outbreak: Why some are saying no to Zika spraying 06:41
    As I looked from my living room Wednesday night at the twin tower-symbolizing light beams, I wondered whether anything in American government has substantively changed since 9/11. Yes, billions of dollars have been spent on homeland security and trillions on military interventions against foes: al Qaeda, the Taliban, ISIS, Boko Haram, Al-Shabab and a mounting list of organizations hell-bent on wreaking havoc, sowing terror and devastating "infidels."
    But the Zika catastrophe illustrates how little has truly improved. American political leaders have weighed the threat of hundreds, even thousands of babies being born with squashed skulls and brain damage, of adults paralyzed by Guillain-Barre Syndrome, of the mosquito-carried virus morphing into a sexually transmitted one, and cynically concluded that the Zika risk constitutes an opportunity to attack Planned Parenthood, legalize the hoisting of Confederate flags in military cemeteries, weaken Environmental Protection Agency regulation of pesticides and demean "big government."
    Zika virus&#39;s other looming threat
    Zika virus's other looming threat
    Scientists have been forced to muddle through, searching for a vaccine, treatments, diagnostic tools and basic comprehension of the mysterious virus -- all by robbing other disease-research budgets, in hopes of congressional passage of reimbursing funding and $230 million for the National Institutes of Health, which would have been included in this failed bill.
    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has hit the point where juggling money from one disease-fighting budget to Zika won't work anymore: All money lines are tapped out.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    According to a Pew Poll conducted last fall, three-quarters of Americans think, "Most elected officials put their own interests ahead of the country's," and only 19% say they trust the government most of the time. Only 27% of Americans have a positive view of Congress, an enormous drop from the 65% approval Capitol Hill politicians enjoyed in 2001, before the 9/11 attacks.
    The major favorability nosedive began in 2011, with trust in political leaders plummeting 20 points in four years. That's when the tea party faction of the GOP swept seats in both houses in the 2010 midterm elections, bringing new voices and anger to Capitol Hill.
    Can we defeat the world&#39;s deadliest creature?
    Can we defeat the world's deadliest creature? (opinion)
    Among their chief targets were President Barack Obama, the overall federal budget, abortion and the Affordable Care Act, also labeled Obamacare. The tea party raised the volume in partisan debate, blocked the entire United States budget process, pushed sequestration and added riders onto all sorts of bills -- hidden bits of legislation aimed at shutting down abortion services, family planning, and other of their pet peeves across America.
    The tea party may no longer be a force but its leaders and enablers, such as Rep. Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitch McConnell, control Capitol Hill. If these two individuals wanted to see American fetuses protected from the brain-savaging impact of the Zika virus, they could make the funding bill go through: All they would have to do is put a clean bill, stripped of all riders, on the floor for a vote and an overwhelming majority of the House and Senate would approve $1.1 billion in emergency funds to fight Zika. The GOP could still claim victory, having forced Democrats to settle for $800 million less than the White House requested in February.
    Could Zika be the next HIV?
    Could Zika be the next HIV? (opinion)
    The drain of money from other research efforts at the NIH and disease-fighting efforts at the CDC would be plugged, the nation would be safer, and fewer American babies would be born deaf, blind, thrashing in agonizing pain, lacking enormous parts of their brains or worse -- miscarried, not born at all.
    Before 9/11 more than two-thirds of the American people trusted government, and believed that political leaders of both parties shared commitment to defending the nation's security against al Qaeda, terrorists, epidemics, plagues and natural disasters. That trust has been violated, repeatedly. And Wednesday it was violated yet again.
    When the 9/11 beams officially rise from ground zero, the traditional bagpipes play homages to the dead and the names of al Qaeda's victims are read this Sunday, I will be revisiting painful memories of 15 years ago, along with fresh anger directed at all those in Congress who believe they have a right to betray the American people.