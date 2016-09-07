Parents of 9/11 victim: Congress, do something

Story highlights On September 11, Tom Burnett Jr. died trying to stop terrorists aboard Flight 93

Beverly and Tom Burnett Sr. are the parents of Tom Burnett Jr., one of the heroes aboard Flight 93 who prevented the hijackers from crashing the plane into a government target in Washington. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) This Sunday, Americans across the country will pause to mourn the 15th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a tragedy that transformed our nation and world, and that we collectively have vowed to "never forget." For us, the reminder to never forget is entirely unnecessary, as our son Tom Burnett Jr. was among those who perished that day in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. He was one of the American heroes on board Flight 93 who seized control of the plane and prevented the hijackers from crashing into a target in Washington.

Beverly Burnett

The 9/11 Commission concluded that one of the hijackers' most likely intended targets was the United States Capitol, a symbol of American freedom and democracy that al Qaeda hoped to destroy, taking the lives of members of Congress and others who worked on Capitol Hill in the process. Because of the heroic actions of Tom and his fellow citizens aboard Flight 93, the Capitol still stood as a beacon of American ideals when the attacks were over, and no members of Congress lost their lives. In the many dark moments we have endured since Tom's tragic murder, we have taken comfort in the defeat he and his fellow passengers delivered to the al Qaeda evildoers, and the lives they saved through their courageous acts.

Tom Burnett Sr

As the attacks were unfolding, Tom called his wife, Deena, who was at home with our grandchildren, to tell her his plane had been hijacked. One passenger on board the flight had already been stabbed and killed by the hijackers. Tom had tried to help him, but there was nothing he could do. Deena then explained that hijackers had commandeered at least two other flights and used them as weapons to attack the twin towers. Tom delivered the bleak assessment to his fellow passengers: "It's a suicide mission."

Tom called back shortly after to tell Deena that he and his fellow passengers were working on a plan. "We're waiting for a rural area," he told her, "we're going to take back the plane." Deena urged him to follow the instructions she had received years before during her training as a flight attendant, pleading "No. Sit down, be still, be quiet, and don't draw attention to yourself." Tom, however, was undeterred, telling Deena, "If they're going to crash this plane into the ground, we're going to have to do something. ... It's up to us." Deena asked what she could do, and Tom, who had been going to church daily during the preceding year out of a sense of foreboding, responded "Pray, Deena, just pray." Deena told him she loved him, and Tom said "Don't worry. We're going to do something." Then, he hung up.

Tom Burnett Jr

In the 15 years since the terrorist attacks that claimed Tom's life, his final words -- "Do something" -- have served as a source of inspiration, reminding us every day to banish the sense of helplessness that follows the tragic loss of a loved one, and instead seize on the opportunities to do everything possible to prevent another attack like the one that claimed Tom's life.

