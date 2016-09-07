Story highlights Use of chemical weapons in Syria becoming "new normal," says doctors' group

UN investigation found that Syrian regime has used chlorine gas previously

This story contains graphic images, including some of child victims.

(CNN) More than 100 people -- including dozens of children -- were admitted to hospital following a devastating bombing in rebel-held eastern Aleppo in which barrels of chlorine were allegedly dropped, medical groups say and activists say.

The US-based Syrian American Medical Society, which supports one of three hospitals in Aleppo where the victims were taken, said one person was killed by the barrel bombs dropped during the alleged chemical attack on the Sukkari neighborhood Tuesday.

At least 37 children and ten women were among those hospitalized, the Aleppo Free Doctors Committee said.

Doctors treat Syrian victims, including a child, struggling to breathe after an alleged chlorine attack.

The victims were struggling to breathe, coughing harshly and had the smell of chlorine on their clothes, the Aleppo Free Doctor's Committee said.

Most were discharged after several hours, but ten people remained in intensive care, including a pregnant woman in her last trimester whose unborn child was showing a weak pulse, the committee claimed. CNN cannot confirm the authenticity of the reports.

Another reported use of chlorine gas in besieged eastern #Aleppo City. Casualties include many children. pic.twitter.com/HTQ2jcL0kJ — SAMS (@sams_usa) September 6, 2016

Read More