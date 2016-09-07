Story highlights The more exposure to alcohol ads, the greater the amount of alcohol kids consumed, new study says

(CNN) My girls, 8 and 10, really enjoy watching football, but I have to admit I cringe every time they see yet another beer commercial during a live game.

They already know the names of several beers, and we don't drink beer, and basically don't drink much at all. Do I need any more proof of the power of advertising?

Now, with the release of a study showing a direct correlation between a kid's exposure to alcohol advertising and how much of those alcohol brands they consume, I'm thinking it's time to start recording football games and watching them via our DVR so we can fast-forward through the commercials.

"For a long time, a lot of people said, 'Well advertising doesn't really make a difference,' " when it comes to the impact on underage drinking, said Dr. Timothy Naimi, the lead researcher on the new study and an associate professor at Boston University's Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

Now, there is a good body of evidence showing that when kids are exposed to advertising for a particular brand, they're more likely to drink that brand, he said. What's been missing until now is an exploration of whether the alcohol ads don't just influence the brands underage drinkers tend to choose but how much they drink in total.