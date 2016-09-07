Deaf teen gets wave of support after students dumped his backpack in a toilet

Story highlights A photo of Alex Hernandez's belongings in a toilet went viral

But teachers and other students helped replaced his stuff

(CNN) A pair of high school students probably thought they got the best of a fellow student who's deaf. Instead they ended up bringing him a world of support.

Alex Hernandez, a Nebraska high school senior, has been deaf since he was a baby. During a lunch period at school, someone took his backpack and dumped its contents in a toilet. The photo of his ditched belongings: school supplies, homework, a debit card, and his cochlear implant battery -- which he needs in order to hear -- went viral.

And security cameras revealed two male students walked off his bag.

But this is where Alex's story gets much better.

A couple of his teachers replaced his ruined notebooks. And other classmates came together to raise money for him.

