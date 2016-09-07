Breaking News

Tiger Woods to make comeback

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 11:39 AM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Tiger Woods says he is planning to return to action in October after missing over a year of competitive action. The 40-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries over past year and has not competed since August 2015.
Tiger Woods says he is planning to return to action in October after missing over a year of competitive action. The 40-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries over past year and has not competed since August 2015.
The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Woods won the the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He missed tournament in July 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/06/07/golf.tiger.usopen.injury/index.html&quot;&gt;citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries&lt;/a&gt;.
Woods won the the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He missed tournament in July 2011, citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of his sex scandal.
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of his sex scandal.
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;.
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
In August 2011, Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. He has won the season's closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
In October 2011, Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. "Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him," the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Woods signs autographs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&T National in July 2012. He overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead's record.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. He lost his title the previous year as the world's top-paid athlete, dropping to third place on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt;. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
In 2013, Woods regained the No. 1 spot in world golf rankings with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
(CNN)Tiger Woods is on his way back -- but the former world No. 1 says he "still has work to do" as he attempts to resurrect his career.

Woods has not played competitively since August 2015 after undergoing multiple back surgeries, but hopes to tee off at a PGA Tour event next month.
    The 14-time major winner, who has dropped to 711 in the world rankings, is confident he can return to action at the October 13-16 Safeway Open.
    The 40-year-old will first take on the role of US vice-captain at Hazeltine, Minnesota for this month's Ryder Cup, before joining the field at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California for the first tournament of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.
    "My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do," Woods said Wednesday in a statement on his website.
    "Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go."
    Woods also confirmed he will play at November's Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, and December's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas -- which is run by his charity foundation.
    "It could be a fun fall," he added. "It was difficult missing tournaments that are important to me, but this time I was smart about my recovery and didn't rush it.
    "It was great spending time with my children Sam and Charlie, and also working on a lot of projects including golf-course design, the upcoming 20th anniversary of my foundation and my book about the 1997 Masters.
    "But I missed competing. I want to thank all the fans for their kindness and concern. I've been a pro about 20 years, and their support has never waned."
    Woods hasn't won a major since 2008, when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines. His last top 10 in a major was in 2013 when he tied for sixth at the British Open.