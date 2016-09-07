Tiger Woods to make comeback

(CNN) Tiger Woods is on his way back -- but the former world No. 1 says he "still has work to do" as he attempts to resurrect his career.

The 14-time major winner, who has dropped to 711 in the world rankings, is confident he can return to action at the October 13-16 Safeway Open.

"My rehabilitation is to the point where I'm comfortable making plans, but I still have work to do," Woods said Wednesday in a statement on his website.

"Whether I can play depends on my continued progress and recovery. My hope is to have my game ready to go."

Woods also confirmed he will play at November's Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya, and December's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas -- which is run by his charity foundation.

"It could be a fun fall," he added. "It was difficult missing tournaments that are important to me, but this time I was smart about my recovery and didn't rush it.

"It was great spending time with my children Sam and Charlie, and also working on a lot of projects including golf-course design, the upcoming 20th anniversary of my foundation and my book about the 1997 Masters.

"But I missed competing. I want to thank all the fans for their kindness and concern. I've been a pro about 20 years, and their support has never waned."

Woods hasn't won a major since 2008, when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines. His last top 10 in a major was in 2013 when he tied for sixth at the British Open.