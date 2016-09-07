Chad seeks salvation through soccer

Story highlights Chad and media group sponsor FC Metz

Deal is controversial as the nation faces economic and security emergencies

Government denies reported fees

(CNN) The Central African state of Chad is suffering through a steep economic decline and a grueling fight against terrorism.

But the government believes that soccer can help to revive the nation's fortunes.

A new sponsorship deal between state officials, Pan-African media group LC2, and FC Metz will see the French team play with the message "Chad: Oasis of the Sahel" on their shirts, and participate in joint initiatives to develop soccer in Chad.

It is hoped that the partnership will improve the nation's reputation abroad and encourage tourism.

"This is part of a strategic partnership," says Betel Miarom, minister of culture, youth, and sport. "The Chadian tourist office, LC2 Group, and FC Metz have forged an agreement for the promotion of Chad's international image through sports."

