London (CNN) Russia bears responsibility for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's actions and his failure thus far to agree to a ceasefire in his country's 5-year-old conflict, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday.

"It could use its influence to help put an end to this civil war," Carter told her in an interview in London. "They bear the responsibility of the consequences of things that they could avoid."

Carter noted Tuesday's attack in east Aleppo, allegedly involving barrels of chlorine gas dropped on a rebel-held neighborhood, as a sign that "things are definitely not heading in the right direction."

Medical groups and activists said that attack sent more than 100 people to the hospital.

Expressing further skepticism of Russia, Carter said that while "you've got to keep hoping, the experience suggests that we're not close to that point" where Moscow will change its actions.

