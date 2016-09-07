Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Fancy living in Buckingham Palace? This is your chance

Harshadha Balasubramanian, for CNN

Updated 10:15 AM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Table settings are laid out in the Palace Ballroom for a State Banquet at The Royal Welcome Summer opening exhibition at Buckingham Palace
Table settings are laid out in the Palace Ballroom for a State Banquet at The Royal Welcome Summer opening exhibition at Buckingham Palace

    JUST WATCHED

    A royal welcome: Go inside Buckingham Palace

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

A royal welcome: Go inside Buckingham Palace 01:43

London (CNN)If you've ever daydreamed about what it would be like to move in with the Queen, there's a job with your name on it.

The Royal Household is hiring a live-in housekeeping assistant at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty's official London residence.
No more joining the throngs of tourists swarming towards the Palace gates each day, or straining your neck to get a peek at the Changing of the Guard. No more living in a tiny, overpriced flat in some far-flung suburb of the British capital.
    Your new office?
    Your new office?
    Instead, you'll bring new meaning to "working from home" in the 77,000-square-meter Palace, with its 775 rooms, post office and movie theater. Did we mention there are 40 acres worth of gardens?
    If you get the job, you'll work and live "in stunning historic settings, ensuring that they're presented to their best for colleagues, guests and, of course, the Royal Family," according to the job description.
    Read More
    "Aiming for the highest standards," the ad continues, "you'll clean and care for interiors and items from carpets and furniture to historic vases and irreplaceable paintings."
    Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 50
    Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth&#39;s father became King and she became heir presumptive.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess&#39; box during a pantomime act at London&#39;s Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess' box during a pantomime act at London's Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 50
    From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth, center, sits with her parents and two dogs in an undated photos.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth, center, sits with her parents and two dogs in an undated photos.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 50
    A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England&#39;s children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 50
    With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa&#39;s Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 50
    This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 50
    The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 50
    Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London&#39;s Kensington Palace Gardens.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London's Kensington Palace Gardens.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 50
    Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father&#39;s death.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father's death.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne&#39;s Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne's Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 50
    From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 50
    The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland&#39;s Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 50
    Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 50
    The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 50
    The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 50
    The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London&#39;s Hyde Park in June 1987.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London's Hyde Park in June 1987.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 50
    While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 50
    The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana&#39;s funeral in 1997.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 50
    Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London&#39;s St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London's St. Paul's Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 50
    The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 50
    The Queen&#39;s signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President&#39;s official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen's signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President's official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 50
    Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul's Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 50
    Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 50
    Prince Charles kisses his mother&#39;s hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth&#39;s 60th anniversary as Queen.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles kisses his mother's hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth's 60th anniversary as Queen.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 50
    The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 50
    The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 50
    A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 50
    The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 50
    The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 50
    The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 50
    The British monarch greets the public after attending services at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, West Newton, on February 7, 2016, near King&#39;s Lynn, England.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The British monarch greets the public after attending services at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, West Newton, on February 7, 2016, near King's Lynn, England.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 50
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 50
    Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 50
    This undated photo provided by HM The Queen shows the then Princess Elizabeth, left, Princess Margaret and their father King George VI in Britain. Rare footage of Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth has been shared to celebrate her 90th birthday. (Courtesy of HM The Queen via AP) NO SALES NO ARCHIVES
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    This undated photo provided by HM The Queen shows the then Princess Elizabeth, left, Princess Margaret and their father King George VI in Britain. Rare footage of Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been shared to celebrate her 90th birthday. (Courtesy of HM The Queen via AP) NO SALES NO ARCHIVES
    Hide Caption
    49 of 50
    On June 10, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday. It shows Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    On June 10, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. It shows Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 50
    01 Queen Elizabeth II 080502 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED05 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED08 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED07 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED13 queen elizabeth 0805 RESTRICTEDqueen elizabeth princess margaret king george11 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED10 queen elizabeth II 0505 RESTRICTED14 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED15 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED17 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED18 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED20 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED16 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED19 queen elizabeth II 080621 queen elizabeth II 080625 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED26 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED29 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED27 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED28 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED30 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED22 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED32 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED35 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTEDqueen camera RESTRICTEDqueen elizabeth ii elephant RESTRICTED31 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED36 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED37 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED39 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED40 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED01 queen elizabeth II 0815 RESTRICTED41 queen elizabeth II 080603 queen elizabeth II 42 queen elizabeth II 080601 queen elizabeth II 0820 45 queen elizabeth II 0806 47 queen elizabeth II 080649 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED01 SOTY 201402 queen elizabeth II 081501 queen elizabeth II 0603 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II45 Queen Elizabeth II 080501 royal family portrait stamp01 queen elizabeth 90thqueen elizabeth princess margaret king georgeQueen Elizabeth 90th birthday image
    Hospitality experience is not essential, though that would be a bonus. The job pays £16,755 ($22,400) per year plus pension, and all meals are provided, along with a "variety of recreational activities."
    If you're interested, you'd better act fast. Dozens of people took to social media to announce they were thinking of dropping out of school, or moving to England, to take the job.
    And if you're worried about job satisfaction, don't be: the Royal Household claims more than 95% of their workers feel proud to work there, according the website.
    What are you waiting for? The vacancy closes on September 19, so apply here.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday on July 22, including this one of the young prince and the family&#39;s pet dog Lupo.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday on July 22, including this one of the young prince and the family's pet dog Lupo.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 24
    The photos were taken by photographer Matt Porteous at the family&#39;s home in Norfolk, England in mid-July.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    The photos were taken by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's home in Norfolk, England in mid-July.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 24
    A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: &quot;The Duke and Duchess hope that people will enjoy seeing these new photographs. They would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received as Prince George celebrates his third birthday.&quot;
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess hope that people will enjoy seeing these new photographs. They would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received as Prince George celebrates his third birthday."
    Hide Caption
    3 of 24
    &quot;I really enjoyed the opportunity to take these photographs of Prince George,&quot; photographer Matt Porteous said in a statement. &quot;It was a very relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.&quot;
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    "I really enjoyed the opportunity to take these photographs of Prince George," photographer Matt Porteous said in a statement. "It was a very relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere."
    Hide Caption
    4 of 24
    Britain&#39;s Prince George poses for a picture taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on his first day of nursery school Wednesday, January 6, 2016 in Norfolk, England.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Britain's Prince George poses for a picture taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on his first day of nursery school Wednesday, January 6, 2016 in Norfolk, England.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 24
    Prince George is held by his father, Prince William, in this photo released July 21, 2015 -- the day before his second birthday.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Prince George is held by his father, Prince William, in this photo released July 21, 2015 -- the day before his second birthday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 24
    Prince George peers into the stroller of his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, following her christening on July 5, 2015.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Prince George peers into the stroller of his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, following her christening on July 5, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 24
    The family poses for a photo at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July 2015.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    The family poses for a photo at Charlotte's christening in July 2015.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 24
    In June 2015, Catherine took this photo of her children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the family&#39;s country home when they&#39;re not at their official residence of Kensington Palace.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    In June 2015, Catherine took this photo of her children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the family's country home when they're not at their official residence of Kensington Palace.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 24
    In December 2014, the family released official Christmas photographs of Prince George. Here, he poses in a courtyard at Kensington Palace.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    In December 2014, the family released official Christmas photographs of Prince George. Here, he poses in a courtyard at Kensington Palace.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 24
    Prince George and his parents visit a butterfly exhibition at London&#39;s Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Prince George and his parents visit a butterfly exhibition at London's Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 24
    Prince George walks at the museum.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Prince George walks at the museum.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 24
    George takes his first steps in public as his mother holds his hand in June 2014.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    George takes his first steps in public as his mother holds his hand in June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 24
    The royal family leaves an airbase in Australia to head back to the United Kingdom in April 2014. They took a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was their first official trip overseas since George&#39;s birth.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    The royal family leaves an airbase in Australia to head back to the United Kingdom in April 2014. They took a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was their first official trip overseas since George's birth.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 24
    Catherine and William react as their son bites a small present at the bilby enclosure of Sydney&#39;s Taronga Zoo in April 2014. One of the zoo&#39;s bilbies was renamed George in honor of the young prince.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Catherine and William react as their son bites a small present at the bilby enclosure of Sydney's Taronga Zoo in April 2014. One of the zoo's bilbies was renamed George in honor of the young prince.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 24
    Catherine holds George as he meets a bilby -- Australia&#39;s version of the Easter bunny -- at Taronga Zoo.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Catherine holds George as he meets a bilby -- Australia's version of the Easter bunny -- at Taronga Zoo.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 24
    George shakes hands with Lynne Cosgrove, the wife of Australia&#39;s governor-general, on the tarmac of Sydney Airport in April 2014.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    George shakes hands with Lynne Cosgrove, the wife of Australia's governor-general, on the tarmac of Sydney Airport in April 2014.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 24
    Catherine and William speak to New Zealand Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae and his wife, Janine, before boarding a flight to Australia in April 2014.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Catherine and William speak to New Zealand Governor-General Sir Jerry Mateparae and his wife, Janine, before boarding a flight to Australia in April 2014.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 24
    George plays with toys during a visit to the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    George plays with toys during a visit to the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 24
    Catherine and George arrive in Wellington in April 2014.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    Catherine and George arrive in Wellington in April 2014.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 24
    William and Catherine speak to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby after George&#39;s christening in London in October 2013.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    William and Catherine speak to Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby after George's christening in London in October 2013.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 24
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with newborn George on July 23, 2013. He was born the previous day at 4:24 p.m., and he weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St. Mary's Hospital in London with newborn George on July 23, 2013. He was born the previous day at 4:24 p.m., and he weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 24
    &quot;It&#39;s very special,&quot; William said after George&#39;s birth. The prince had already changed his son&#39;s first diaper, the couple told reporters.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    "It's very special," William said after George's birth. The prince had already changed his son's first diaper, the couple told reporters.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 24
    The new parents stand in front of the Lindo Wing of the hospital on July 23, 2013.
    Photos: Prince George: Third in line
    The new parents stand in front of the Lindo Wing of the hospital on July 23, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 24
    05 prince george 072202 prince george 072203 prince george 072204 prince george 072201 prince george school 0106RESTRICTED prince george 072106 charlotte christening 070901 charlotte christening 070903 princess charlotte 0606prince george 402 prince george birthday prince george birthday prince george walking 061601 royals leave australia01 prince baby george 02 prince baby george 02 royals 041607 prince george04 prince baby george 06 prince george RESTRICTED09 christening hgh01 royal baby 072302 royal baby 072312 royal baby 0723