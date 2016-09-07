Sweden puts pressure on Ecuador over questioning Julian Assange

Story highlights Sweden says it is waiting to hear from Ecuadorian embassy over Assange questioning

Australian WikiLeaks founder has not been charged, denies any wrongdoing in the case

(CNN) Swedish authorities have blamed the Ecuadorian embassy in London over delays in questioning its famous resident, Julian Assange, about sexual assault allegations.

"So far we heard nothing more from them," Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny told reporters on Wednesday, after Ecuador said last month it would allow Assange to be interrogated inside the embassy.

"We are waiting to be told how and when this interview will take place, and if we will be able to be present while it's been held," said Ny, who added that Swedish investigators are ready to travel when needed.

WikiLeaks founder Assange has been holed up at the embassy for the last four years to avoid extradition to Sweden, where prosecutors want to question him about 2010 allegations that he raped a female WikiLeaks volunteer.

The Australian-born Assange, 45, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing in the Sweden case.