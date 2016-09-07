Breaking News

Sweden puts pressure on Ecuador over questioning Julian Assange

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

Story highlights

  • Sweden says it is waiting to hear from Ecuadorian embassy over Assange questioning
  • Australian WikiLeaks founder has not been charged, denies any wrongdoing in the case

(CNN)Swedish authorities have blamed the Ecuadorian embassy in London over delays in questioning its famous resident, Julian Assange, about sexual assault allegations.

"So far we heard nothing more from them," Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny told reporters on Wednesday, after Ecuador said last month it would allow Assange to be interrogated inside the embassy.
    "We are waiting to be told how and when this interview will take place, and if we will be able to be present while it's been held," said Ny, who added that Swedish investigators are ready to travel when needed.
    WikiLeaks founder Assange has been holed up at the embassy for the last four years to avoid extradition to Sweden, where prosecutors want to question him about 2010 allegations that he raped a female WikiLeaks volunteer.
    The Australian-born Assange, 45, has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing in the Sweden case.
    Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no comment when contacted by CNN.
    Julian Assange, founder of the website WikiLeaks, has been a key figure in major leaks of classified government documents, cables and videos since his site launched in 2006.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Julian Assange, founder of the website WikiLeaks, has been a key figure in major leaks of classified government documents, cables and videos since his site launched in 2006.
    Assange holds a copy of The Guardian newspaper in London on July 26, 2010, a day after WikiLeaks posted more than 90,000 classified documents related to the Afghanistan War.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange holds a copy of The Guardian newspaper in London on July 26, 2010, a day after WikiLeaks posted more than 90,000 classified documents related to the Afghanistan War.
    Assange attends a seminar at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation in Stockholm on August 14, 2010. Six days later, Swedish prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest based on allegations of sexual assault from two women.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange attends a seminar at the Swedish Trade Union Confederation in Stockholm on August 14, 2010. Six days later, Swedish prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest based on allegations of sexual assault from two women.
    Assange displays a page from WikiLeaks on October 23, 2010, in London. WikiLeaks released approximately 400,000 classified military documents from the Iraq War the day before.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange displays a page from WikiLeaks on October 23, 2010, in London. WikiLeaks released approximately 400,000 classified military documents from the Iraq War the day before.
    Assange and his bodyguards are seen after a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 4, 2010. It was the month WikiLeaks began releasing diplomatic cables from U.S. embassies.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange and his bodyguards are seen after a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 4, 2010. It was the month WikiLeaks began releasing diplomatic cables from U.S. embassies.
    Assange sits behind the tinted window of a police vehicle at Westminster Magistrates court in London on December 14, 2010. Assange had turned himself in to London authorities on December 7 and was released on bail and put on house arrest on December 16.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange sits behind the tinted window of a police vehicle at Westminster Magistrates court in London on December 14, 2010. Assange had turned himself in to London authorities on December 7 and was released on bail and put on house arrest on December 16.
    Assange supporters stand outside Belmarsh Magistrates Court in London on February 24, 2011, as a judge ruled in favor of Assange&#39;s extradition to Sweden.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange supporters stand outside Belmarsh Magistrates Court in London on February 24, 2011, as a judge ruled in favor of Assange's extradition to Sweden.
    Copies of the &quot;unauthorized autobiography&quot; of Assange sit on display in a bookstore in Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 22, 2011. Earlier that month, WikiLeaks released more than 250,000 U.S. diplomatic cables.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Copies of the "unauthorized autobiography" of Assange sit on display in a bookstore in Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 22, 2011. Earlier that month, WikiLeaks released more than 250,000 U.S. diplomatic cables.
    Assange speaks to demonstrators from the steps of St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral in London on October 15, 2011.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange speaks to demonstrators from the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London on October 15, 2011.
    Two police officers stand guard outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on June 20, 2012, after Assange took refuge there to avoid arrest and extradition by British police. Ecuador granted him asylum in August 2012.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Two police officers stand guard outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on June 20, 2012, after Assange took refuge there to avoid arrest and extradition by British police. Ecuador granted him asylum in August 2012.
    Assange speaks from a window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on December 20, 2012. Facing arrest by British officials, Assange has not set foot outside the embassy since June 2012.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange speaks from a window of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London on December 20, 2012. Facing arrest by British officials, Assange has not set foot outside the embassy since June 2012.
    Assange appears with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino on the balcony of the embassy on June 16, 2013.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange appears with Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Ricardo Patino on the balcony of the embassy on June 16, 2013.
    Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Assange in the film &quot;The Fifth Estate.&quot; Assange refused to meet the actor, stating: &quot;I believe you are well-intentioned, but surely you can see why it is a bad idea for me to meet with you. By meeting with you, I would validate this wretched film, and endorse the talented, but debauched, performance that the script will force you to give.&quot;
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Assange in the film "The Fifth Estate." Assange refused to meet the actor, stating: "I believe you are well-intentioned, but surely you can see why it is a bad idea for me to meet with you. By meeting with you, I would validate this wretched film, and endorse the talented, but debauched, performance that the script will force you to give."
    Assange speaks during a panel discussion at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, in March 2014.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange speaks during a panel discussion at the South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, in March 2014.
    Assange attends a news conference inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in August.
    Photos: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange
    Assange attends a news conference inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London in August.
    Time running out for prosecutors?

    Prosecutors have four years left before the deadline for bringing rape charges against Assange expires in August 2020.
    Three other allegations of sexual assault against the WikiLeaks founder had to be dropped by authorities after the deadlines expired in August 2015.
    Prosecutor Ny said the maximum sentence in rape cases is usually six years, though in Assange's outstanding case she estimated a potential sentence of 18 months to two years.
    His years spent in the Ecuadorian embassy would not count towards any prison time, she added.

    Four years in lockdown

    Police stand guard outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
    Police stand guard outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
    Assange has been living in the embassy since July 2012, the same year Ecuador granted him political asylum.
    The estimated cost of policing the Ecuadorian embassy between June 2012 and October 2015 was £13.2m ($17.67m ), according to London's Metropolitan Police. Officers were withdrawn from outside the embassy on October 12, 2015.
    Assange has said he fears Sweden would extradite him to the United States, where he could face the death penalty if he is charged and convicted of publishing government secrets through WikiLeaks.
    There are currently no charges filed against him in the US.
    Last year, Assange gave consent to be questioned by Swedish prosecutors at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

    Classified documents

    Since WikiLeaks launched in 2006, it has published thousands of classified government documents, diplomatic cables and videos.
    In 2007, it posted a procedures manual for Camp Delta, the US detention center in Guantanamo Bay.
    Three years after that, the site posted more than 90,000 classified documents related to the war in Afghanistan. It was described as the biggest such leak since the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War.
    WikiLeaks has also published almost 400,000 classified military documents from the Iraq War, providing insights into how many Iraqi civilians have been killed and accounts of abuse by Iraqi's army and police.
    In July, Assange made headlines after WikiLeaks published emails and voicemails leaked from the Democratic National Committee.
    Assange, who has vowed to release more information to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign, has been doing media interviews via satellite from the Ecuadorian embassy.

    CNN's Claudia Rebaza, Per Nyberg and Faith Karimi contributed to this report