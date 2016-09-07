Camerawoman charged in tripping of migrants in Hungary

Story highlights Video footage of woman apparently tripping migrants caused outrage last year

Camerawoman was fired from Hungarian TV station and later apologized

(CNN) The camerawoman seen on video tripping fleeing migrants in Hungary was charged Wednesday with "breach of peace" by the public prosecutor's office in the southern Hungarian city of Szeged.

According to the chief prosecutor, the woman did not inflict any physical injuries, but her behavior was "capable of provoking indignation and outcry in the members of the public present at the scenes."

Video footage of the incident caused outrage in September 2015 after it showed the camerawoman tripping a man running with a child in his arms.

It happened after around 400 migrants broke through a police line in a holding camp outside Szeged.

Petra Laszlo , who was documenting the migrant story for the Hungarian nationalist N1TV station, apologized a few days later in a letter to the Magyar Nemzet newspaper. She said the ensuing panic scared her and made her think she would be attacked. "As I re-watch the film, it seems as it was not even me," her letter said.

Read More