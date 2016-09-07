Story highlights A four-meter (13 foot) high wall will be built around the port of Calais

The city is home to the controversial migrant camp called the "Jungle"

(CNN) Construction will begin soon on a "big new wall" in the French port city of Calais to prevent refugees and migrants from entering Britain, the UK has announced.

The four-meter (13 foot) high wall is part of a £17 million ($23 million) deal struck between Britain and France earlier this year to try to block migrants from crossing the English Channel.

"We've done the fence. Now we're doing a wall," British Immigration Minister Robert Goodwill announced at a government hearing on Tuesday.

It is the latest attempt to enhance border security in Calais, home to a controversial makeshift camp known as "The Jungle," where thousands of displaced people live in squalid conditions.

Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" The camp sprawls over about 40 acres of sand dunes once used for landfill, with different nationalities in different sections. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" Mohammed is from Sudan. "Life is very hard in Sudan," he says. "I want to go to England to get a good education. There is very good education in England and I already speak English." Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" Some local residents, resigned to staying in the camp at least semipermanently, have taken jobs. This is Alpha, from North Africa, who has become the local builder. He uses materials donated by local French people. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" A local charity hands out food. People cover up their faces when the cameras are around because they don't want their families at home to see them in these conditions. Many people tell their families they are doing well in Europe. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" The hospital tent is run by Medecins du Monde. They see many broken arms and legs, as well as cuts and scrapes after people have tried to climb into trucks and over fences. They are also seeing scabies and respiratory infections from the living conditions in the camp and the dust. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" The Eritrean/Ethiopian Christian Orthodox church in the camp is made from materials donated by local people including local churches. Around 100 people pray here every day, according to the pastor, who is a migrant himself. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" A sign reads "no credit" in three languages. Shopkeepers don't give loans to customers who they know might be on a truck across the English Channel the next day. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" The local school, where migrants can learn French, recently opened. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Photos: Inside the Calais migrant camp called "the Jungle" Saeed is from Afghanistan. "I want to go now to England," he says. "Maybe I get some chance there to keep some opportunity for my life. I have a future, I'm 25 years old. England gives me more opportunity, because you can work there. In France you cannot work." Hide Caption 9 of 9

The camp is notorious for being a major transit point for migrants, who often hop onto the back of UK-bound cargo trucks in the hopes of entering the country illegally. Many in "The Jungle" are reluctant to register as refugees in France because their preferred destination is Britain.

