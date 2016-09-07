Story highlights Zendaya posted Snapchat video after clerk refused her purchase

Store said incident was a 'misunderstanding'

(CNN) Zendaya has alleged a grocery clerk of racism after refusing to sell her $400 in gift cards.

The "K.C. Undercover" actress posted a Snapchat video Tuesday about a shopping experience in which she said a clerk told her she couldn't afford the gift cards, and tossed her wallet.

"The lady that was helping, I don't think she was a huge fan of our skin tone," Zendaya said.

"This is what we deal with..." -- before a male friend in the video added, "Because we're black."

-9/7/16, New videos- Zendaya via snapchat (zendaya_96) #Zendaya | @zendaya A video posted by Zendaya Updates (@babyzswagger) on Sep 7, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

A store manager came over and eventually helped Zendaya, 20, complete the gift card purchase.

Read More