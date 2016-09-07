Story highlights
(CNN)Zendaya has alleged a grocery clerk of racism after refusing to sell her $400 in gift cards.
The "K.C. Undercover" actress posted a Snapchat video Tuesday about a shopping experience in which she said a clerk told her she couldn't afford the gift cards, and tossed her wallet.
"The lady that was helping, I don't think she was a huge fan of our skin tone," Zendaya said.
"This is what we deal with..." -- before a male friend in the video added, "Because we're black."
A store manager came over and eventually helped Zendaya, 20, complete the gift card purchase.
The parent company of the Von's grocery store where the incident occurred issued a statement to CNN.
"There is a policy that limits gift card purchases using a credit card," the statement read. "Zendaya was able to purchase gift cards up to our limit, and we apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding."
"We respect Zendaya's voice in the community and similarly are committed to diversity and inclusion," the statement continued. "We understand that race is a sensitive issue in America and view this experience as a reminder that every interaction is an opportunity to treat each customer as we ourselves would like to be treated."
In a subsequent snap, Zendaya wished the clerk who allegedly mistreated her well.
"You know what, it's all love! May she go on to have a wonderful life."