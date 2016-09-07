Tom Hanks: Captain Sully is a hero

Story highlights Tom Hanks talks about 'Sully'

Hanks said he hopes the film will remind people to have 'faith in our institutions'

(CNN) Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger does not consider himself a hero for landing US Airways Flight 1549 safely on the Hudson River in 2009 -- but Tom Hanks, who plays Sullenberger in the upcoming film "Sully," most certainly does.

"You've got to be willing to be a hero in order to take on that job," he told CNN at the film's premiere Tuesday night.

It's been seven years since Sullenberger and his co-pilot, Jeff Skiles, made an emergency water landing after hitting a flock of geese, but Sullenberger is just starting to get used to all the attention.

"I certainly have begun to have a better a understanding of why people feel that way about the story and about me," he told CNN. "So I've decided to not take that label on as my own but to graciously accept that when it's offered to me and I also understand that this entire film is really a story that no one knows."

Read More