Chelsea Handler's 'Stranger Things' interview brings 'Barb' back from the upside down

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 5:19 PM ET, Wed September 7, 2016

(CNN)Chelsea Handler had the ultimate surprise for members of the "Stranger Things" cast.

Handler managed to bring "Barb" (Shannon Purser) back from the upside down -- sort of. During an interview on her Netflix talk show, "Chelsea," she sat down with Millie Bobby Brown ("Eleven"), Caleb McLaughlin ("Lucas") and Gaten Matarazzo ("Dustin"). That's when Handler told them "Barb" was back. The looks on their faces were priceless.
Purser appeared with a cake for Matarazzo's 14th birthday and said she's been blown away by the response to her "Stranger Things" character.
    "[This was my] very, very first acting gig ever," Purser said. "It was absolutely amazing. It was totally unexpected. Suddenly it blew up and people were tweeting about Barb. I didn't think anybody would care and they did."
    "Stranger Things" has been picked up for a second season on Netflix to release sometime in 2017. Handler's full interview with the cast streams Thursday.