(CNN) Shia LaBeouf has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most interesting men in Hollywood.

Here are a few of the surprising things we learned from the interview:

Yep, those are Missy Elliott tats on his knees

While filming his latest movie "American Honey," LaBeouf said he got 12 tattoos -- including matching portraits of musical artist Missy Elliott.

She is awesome. But what the heck Shia?

"I don't love Missy Elliott like I wanna get two Missy Elliott tattoos," LaBeouf said. "But you're in a tattoo parlor, and peer pressure."

He was almost in 'Suicide Squad'

Seems like it would have been great casting, right?

The actor said he was up for the role of Lieutenant GQ Edwards, but Warner Bros. vetoed him and the part eventually went to Scott Eastwood. (Warner Bros. is owned by CNN parent company Time Warner.)

"I went in to meet, and they were like, 'Nah, you're crazy. You're a good actor, but not this one," he said. "It was a big investment for them."

LaBeouf not a fan of his Spielberg experiences

So many actors would love to work with legendary director Steven Spielberg.

LaBeouf has multiple times, but said Spielberg is "less a director than he is a f***ing company." And the poor reception of their 2008 film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was also a disappointment, LaBeouf said.

"I don't like the movies that I made with Spielberg," he said. "The only movie that I liked that we made together was 'Transformers 1'."

He is no longer drinking

LaBeouf is staying off the sauce.

"I got a Napoleonic complex," he said. "I start drinking and I feel smaller than I am, and I get louder than I should. It's just not for me, dude."