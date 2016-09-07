Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention In September 1976, "Star Trek" fans descended upon the Statler Hilton Hotel in New York. This image is just one of the many captured at the four-day convention by photographer Shalmon Bernstein Hide Caption 1 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention It was 10 years before the convention -- on September 8 -- that the American science fiction television series premiered. Hide Caption 2 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention With the premiere of "Star Trek" came the rise of the franchise's fans who call themselves "trekkers." Hide Caption 3 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention This photo shows Jonathan Gleich sitting in a captain's chair. He said to Bernstein: "I was very shy -- just wrapped up in my own little world and happy there." Hide Caption 4 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Bernstein photographed the convention for The Soho News, which was an alternative weekly newspaper at the time. Hide Caption 5 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention "The title of the story was, 'Star Trek and the History of Western Thought,' " Bernstein says in an email about his newspaper assignment. "The idea was that people were not reading the great philosophers, but were drawing a moral code from these shows. One thing that comes to mind that is somewhat related is the kiss between Capt. Kirk and Lt. Uhura. It was said to be the first interracial kiss on TV." Hide Caption 6 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention "I generally photograph without a plan," Bernstein says. "But in doing so, I hope to discover not only 'the other,' but myself." Hide Caption 7 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention "I'm an Andorian," this fan told Bernstein, referring to the fictional race in the franchise. "They're members of the Federation, self-admittedly a violent race. Prejudice and bigotry and war, crime and disease are practically eliminated. We're reaching out for space, which is really great, because that is prime frontier out there. You're meeting not just blacks, whites, Europeans, Chinese, Russians, but people from other planets, other star systems. And you get to know them. You can exchange information with them, learn about them, let them learn something about you." Hide Caption 8 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Bernstein says the most enjoyable part of photographing the convention was "the actual shooting, trying to find out who these people were." Hide Caption 9 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Bernstein's black-and-white images take us on a journey into the convention, showing us "trekkies" in some of their most passionate moments. Hide Caption 10 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Bernstein says the fans he photographed "were to a large part looking for community." Hide Caption 11 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention After 50 years, "Star Trek" is arguably one of the most beloved franchises. Hide Caption 12 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention "I found greater meaning in black-and-white," Bernstein says about his aesthetic decision, adding also that he never shot in color because of money considerations. Hide Caption 13 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Bernstein says his experience at the convention was "interesting and enjoyable." Hide Caption 14 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention "I am particularly attracted to people who design and produce their own costumes," Bernstein says. "At these kind of events, individuals excel." Hide Caption 15 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Bernstein says that although he has watched a number of episodes from the television series and had read quite a bit of science fiction before the franchise was created, he doesn't consider himself a "Star Trek" fan. Hide Caption 16 of 18

Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention Seen here is Angelique Trouvere. She told Bernstein: "A lot of people know me, they know that old Angelique usually shows up in something outstanding. I have an ambitious nature and I wanted to be in the Gene Roddenberry 'Star Trek' movie." Hide Caption 17 of 18