Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
It was 10 years before the convention -- on September 8 -- that the American science fiction television series premiered.
With the premiere of "Star Trek" came the rise of the franchise's fans who call themselves "trekkers."
This photo shows Jonathan Gleich sitting in a captain's chair. He said to Bernstein: "I was very shy -- just wrapped up in my own little world and happy there."
Bernstein photographed the convention for The Soho News, which was an alternative weekly newspaper at the time.
"The title of the story was, 'Star Trek and the History of Western Thought,' " Bernstein says in an email about his newspaper assignment. "The idea was that people were not reading the great philosophers, but were drawing a moral code from these shows. One thing that comes to mind that is somewhat related is the kiss between Capt. Kirk and Lt. Uhura. It was said to be the first interracial kiss on TV."
"I generally photograph without a plan," Bernstein says. "But in doing so, I hope to discover not only 'the other,' but myself."
"I'm an Andorian," this fan told Bernstein, referring to the fictional race in the franchise. "They're members of the Federation, self-admittedly a violent race. Prejudice and bigotry and war, crime and disease are practically eliminated. We're reaching out for space, which is really great, because that is prime frontier out there. You're meeting not just blacks, whites, Europeans, Chinese, Russians, but people from other planets, other star systems. And you get to know them. You can exchange information with them, learn about them, let them learn something about you."
Bernstein says the most enjoyable part of photographing the convention was "the actual shooting, trying to find out who these people were."
Bernstein's black-and-white images take us on a journey into the convention, showing us "trekkies" in some of their most passionate moments.
Bernstein says the fans he photographed "were to a large part looking for community."
After 50 years, "Star Trek" is arguably one of the most beloved franchises.
"I found greater meaning in black-and-white," Bernstein says about his aesthetic decision, adding also that he never shot in color because of money considerations.
Bernstein says his experience at the convention was "interesting and enjoyable."
"I am particularly attracted to people who design and produce their own costumes," Bernstein says. "At these kind of events, individuals excel."
Bernstein says that although he has watched a number of episodes from the television series and had read quite a bit of science fiction before the franchise was created, he doesn't consider himself a "Star Trek" fan.
Seen here is Angelique Trouvere. She told Bernstein: "A lot of people know me, they know that old Angelique usually shows up in something outstanding. I have an ambitious nature and I wanted to be in the Gene Roddenberry 'Star Trek' movie."
"There is a great variety of people," Bernstein says about the convention. "From young children to older adults. There also were the merchants who, for the most part, were not devoted 'trekkies.' The costumed 'trekkies' were the ones I spoke to and found most interesting."