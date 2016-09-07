Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention

Updated 6:27 AM ET, Thu September 8, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In September 1976, &quot;Star Trek&quot; fans descended upon the Statler Hilton Hotel in New York. This image is just one of the many captured at the four-day convention by photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.shalmonbernstein.com/&quot;&gt;Shalmon Bernstein&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
In September 1976, "Star Trek" fans descended upon the Statler Hilton Hotel in New York. This image is just one of the many captured at the four-day convention by photographer Shalmon Bernstein.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
It was 10 years before the convention -- on September 8 -- that the American science fiction television series premiered.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
It was 10 years before the convention -- on September 8 -- that the American science fiction television series premiered.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
With the premiere of &quot;Star Trek&quot; came the rise of the franchise&#39;s fans who call themselves &quot;trekkers.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
With the premiere of "Star Trek" came the rise of the franchise's fans who call themselves "trekkers."
Hide Caption
3 of 18
This photo shows Jonathan Gleich sitting in a captain&#39;s chair. He said to Bernstein: &quot;I was very shy -- just wrapped up in my own little world and happy there.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
This photo shows Jonathan Gleich sitting in a captain's chair. He said to Bernstein: "I was very shy -- just wrapped up in my own little world and happy there."
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Bernstein photographed the convention for The Soho News, which was an alternative weekly newspaper at the time.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Bernstein photographed the convention for The Soho News, which was an alternative weekly newspaper at the time.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
&quot;The title of the story was, &#39;Star Trek and the History of Western Thought,&#39; &quot; Bernstein says in an email about his newspaper assignment. &quot;The idea was that people were not reading the great philosophers, but were drawing a moral code from these shows. One thing that comes to mind that is somewhat related is the kiss between Capt. Kirk and Lt. Uhura. It was said to be the first interracial kiss on TV.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
"The title of the story was, 'Star Trek and the History of Western Thought,' " Bernstein says in an email about his newspaper assignment. "The idea was that people were not reading the great philosophers, but were drawing a moral code from these shows. One thing that comes to mind that is somewhat related is the kiss between Capt. Kirk and Lt. Uhura. It was said to be the first interracial kiss on TV."
Hide Caption
6 of 18
&quot;I generally photograph without a plan,&quot; Bernstein says. &quot;But in doing so, I hope to discover not only &#39;the other,&#39; but myself.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
"I generally photograph without a plan," Bernstein says. "But in doing so, I hope to discover not only 'the other,' but myself."
Hide Caption
7 of 18
&quot;I&#39;m an Andorian,&quot; this fan told Bernstein, referring to the fictional race in the franchise. &quot;They&#39;re members of the Federation, self-admittedly a violent race. Prejudice and bigotry and war, crime and disease are practically eliminated. We&#39;re reaching out for space, which is really great, because that is prime frontier out there. You&#39;re meeting not just blacks, whites, Europeans, Chinese, Russians, but people from other planets, other star systems. And you get to know them. You can exchange information with them, learn about them, let them learn something about you.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
"I'm an Andorian," this fan told Bernstein, referring to the fictional race in the franchise. "They're members of the Federation, self-admittedly a violent race. Prejudice and bigotry and war, crime and disease are practically eliminated. We're reaching out for space, which is really great, because that is prime frontier out there. You're meeting not just blacks, whites, Europeans, Chinese, Russians, but people from other planets, other star systems. And you get to know them. You can exchange information with them, learn about them, let them learn something about you."
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Bernstein says the most enjoyable part of photographing the convention was &quot;the actual shooting, trying to find out who these people were.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Bernstein says the most enjoyable part of photographing the convention was "the actual shooting, trying to find out who these people were."
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Bernstein&#39;s black-and-white images take us on a journey into the convention, showing us &quot;trekkies&quot; in some of their most passionate moments.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Bernstein's black-and-white images take us on a journey into the convention, showing us "trekkies" in some of their most passionate moments.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Bernstein says the fans he photographed &quot;were to a large part looking for community.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Bernstein says the fans he photographed "were to a large part looking for community."
Hide Caption
11 of 18
After 50 years, &quot;Star Trek&quot; is arguably one of the most beloved franchises.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
After 50 years, "Star Trek" is arguably one of the most beloved franchises.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
&quot;I found greater meaning in black-and-white,&quot; Bernstein says about his aesthetic decision, adding also that he never shot in color because of money considerations.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
"I found greater meaning in black-and-white," Bernstein says about his aesthetic decision, adding also that he never shot in color because of money considerations.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Bernstein says his experience at the convention was &quot;interesting and enjoyable.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Bernstein says his experience at the convention was "interesting and enjoyable."
Hide Caption
14 of 18
&quot;I am particularly attracted to people who design and produce their own costumes,&quot; Bernstein says. &quot;At these kind of events, individuals excel.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
"I am particularly attracted to people who design and produce their own costumes," Bernstein says. "At these kind of events, individuals excel."
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Bernstein says that although he has watched a number of episodes from the television series and had read quite a bit of science fiction before the franchise was created, he doesn&#39;t consider himself a &quot;Star Trek&quot; fan.
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Bernstein says that although he has watched a number of episodes from the television series and had read quite a bit of science fiction before the franchise was created, he doesn't consider himself a "Star Trek" fan.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Seen here is Angelique Trouvere. She told Bernstein: &quot;A lot of people know me, they know that old Angelique usually shows up in something outstanding. I have an ambitious nature and I wanted to be in the Gene Roddenberry &#39;Star Trek&#39; movie.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
Seen here is Angelique Trouvere. She told Bernstein: "A lot of people know me, they know that old Angelique usually shows up in something outstanding. I have an ambitious nature and I wanted to be in the Gene Roddenberry 'Star Trek' movie."
Hide Caption
17 of 18
&quot;There is a great variety of people,&quot; Bernstein says about the convention. &quot;From young children to older adults. There also were the merchants who, for the most part, were not devoted &#39;trekkies.&#39; The costumed &#39;trekkies&#39; were the ones I spoke to and found most interesting.&quot;
Photos: Looking for community at a 'Star Trek' convention
"There is a great variety of people," Bernstein says about the convention. "From young children to older adults. There also were the merchants who, for the most part, were not devoted 'trekkies.' The costumed 'trekkies' were the ones I spoke to and found most interesting."
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED02 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED03 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED04 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED05 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED06 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED07 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED08 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED09 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED10 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED11 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED12 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED13 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED14 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED15 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED16 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED17 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED18 tbt star trek convention RESTRICTED
In September 1976, "Star Trek" fans descended upon the Statler Hilton in New York. Photographer Shalmon Bernstein was there to capture all the "trekkers" and their costumes at the four-day convention.